©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

This cat, nearly 32 years old, has a shot at being the oldest feline in the world

Rosie has visited a veterinarian only twice in her life, owner says

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Elderly cats live in retirement village: See their little cottages! Video

Elderly cats live in retirement village: See their little cottages!

Moggies Retirement Village in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, is a village for homeless, stray and abandoned cats. The Shropshire Cat Rescue currently houses 17 cats here.

A cat in Britain soon could be crowned the oldest feline in the world.

Rosie is a fluffy tortoiseshell — and will celebrate her 32nd birthday on June 1 with her owner Lila Brissett, 72, who took her in as a kitten in 1991, according to SWNS, a British news service.

People have told Brissett to contact the Guinness Book of Records to confirm that her cat is indeed the world's oldest mixed breed feline. 

The current holder of that honor is a 27-year-old cat named Flossie from Kent, said SWNS.

Rosie has only ever visited a veterinarian twice, according to her owner.

Brissett, a retired housewife from Norwich, Norfolk, told SWNS, "This beautiful thing was handed to me in a cane basket as a kitten in 1991 — and the rest is history."

Rosie, 31, has only ever visited a veterinarian twice, said her owner. The fluffy mixed breed cat is now eyeing her 32nd birthday this June 1.  (SWNS)

Brissett said the cat only visited the vet to be spayed in the '90s and then "five years ago, to get antibiotics for a cyst on her head."

Added Brissett, "She's quite a character. She's still got all her teeth."

Happily welcomed

Brissett said she was approached by animal rescuer in the ‘90s. 

Rosie the kitten needed rehoming after her first family couldn’t keep her once they realized their daughter had allergies.

Brissett had previously rescued an abused cat and a stray dog — so she happily welcomed Rosie into her home, SWNS reported.

Lila Brissett with cat Rosie, who will turn 32 years old this year. "All my animals seem to live to a good age," said Brissett.  (SWNS)

Rosie is a cross between a ginger tom and a rag doll, "giving her a gloriously fluffy tail."

She lives indoors in Brissett's ground-floor apartment — and is fed Purina One cat food daily "or she'll kick up a fuss," said Brissett.

"I'm worried about the day she crosses over the rainbow bridge. She'll leave a big void."

The Guinness Book of World Records says that the oldest cat alive currently is 27, according to its records.

Flossie was born on Dec. 29, 1995, as verified in Orpington, in the United Kingdom, on Nov. 10, 2022.

It added that the oldest cat ever was Creme Puff of Austin, Texas, who was born on Aug. 3, 1967, and lived until Aug. 6, 2005 — 38 years and three days.

When asked why she thought Rosie had lived to such a ripe old age, Brissett said, "Care and attention? Good food? I don’t know. All my animals seem to live to a good age. Rosie sleeps by the window all day and, like clockwork, she will have some food and use the litter tray."

Rosie the cat will turn 32 this year. Lila Brissett has been told by others to submit her cat's details to the Guinness Book of World Records.   (SWNS)

She added, "There's no need for an alarm clock. All she does is eat, sleep, use the litter tray and repeat," as SWNS reported.

She also said, "I often have to check if she's still alive and breathing. I'm worried about the day she crosses over the rainbow bridge. She'll leave a big void."

"I'll miss her when she goes," said Brissett. "But I'll never have her put down."

A spokesperson from the Guinness Book of World Records said, "We would encourage Lila [Brissett] to make an application for Rosie via the Guinness World Records website for our Records Management Team to review," SWNS reported. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.