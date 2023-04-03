Cat caught on camera climbing into owner's bed for nighttime cuddles

A pet owner’s video of his cat climbing into bed with him for a nighttime cuddle session has gone viral on TikTok, and the moment is melting hearts.

Michel Van Der Weide, a self-described "single biker" and "catman," originally uploaded the video to TikTok in late February and it has recently gone viral with more than 3.2 million views.

Van Der Weide’s bed-facing security camera shows his cat, who is named Shady, climbing over him and settling herself on top of his arm.

She nestles in place until Van Der Weide responds with a hug. The 16-second video ends with Shady calmly curling into a ball within her owner’s grasp.

Van Der Weide captioned the video as "a cat sized bed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Van Der Weide for comment via TikTok.

The video has gone on to receive more than 570,900 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Cat owners and admirers rejoiced in the video’s comments section to share their love for cats and discuss the interaction they witnessed between man and cat.

"It’s moments like this that I just melt," one TikTok commenter wrote. "Thanks for sharing and enjoy your beautiful Shady."

"She is absolutely adorable," another commenter added. "You can tell she really loves you so much."

"You can see the cat decide ‘yes, this is perfect,’" another commenter shared.

Other TikTok commenters acknowledged that they haven’t had much luck cuddling their kitties.

"This is nice. My cat smacks me in the face and pukes on my clothes," one user wrote.

"I’m trying to show this to my cat so she’ll let me snuggle her like this, but she just yells at me and curls up in the small of my back," another user commented.

Van Der Weide responded to the comment by suggesting that cat-owning TikTok commenters try to shape their arms "like a basket."

Van Der Weide has been sharing video snippets of his travels throughout Europe, motorcycle upgrades and updates on his cat Shady on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Shady has climbed into Van Der Weide’s bed on other nights, according to follow-up videos he’s shared on TikTok.

The latest TikTok video, which was recorded from an overhead view, shows Shady taking her spot on Van Der Weide’s left arm on March 23.