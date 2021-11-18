The easiest smoked Thanksgiving turkey recipe

This Thanksgiving, make a spatchcock turkey.

"If you're looking for a fast, reliable way to cook a turkey (even a big one), spatchcock is the way to go," says Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com "With this method, you use kitchen shears to cut out the backbone and flatten the bird. It allows for more even cooking, and is much faster than the traditional whole turkey method."

Johnson makes this recipe on an outdoor pellet grill (a.k.a. a pellet smoker or a Traeger for the popular maker of such grills), but you can also make it in an oven with the same directions.

Traeger Smoked Spatchcock Turkey Recipe

by Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes: 12 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

13-to-15 pound whole turkey

½ cup of oil or melted butter

¼ cup Traeger Chicken Rub (or your favorite poultry rub)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon rubbed sage

Instructions: