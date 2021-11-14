Thanksgiving recipe: Garlic-parmesan smashed air fryer potatoes

If you love baby potatoes, you’re going to love this recipe that’s bursting with flavor from garlic and Parmesan. Made in the air fryer, they only take about five minutes to prepare, making them an ideal side for Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner.

"I created this recipe after I first tried garlic smashed potatoes at a restaurant. I loved the crispy texture and buttery interior but wanted a healthier way to enjoy them at home," says Chelsea Plummer, owner and food blogger at Maesmenu.com . "Thanks to the air fryer, these potatoes have all the flavor of the restaurant version but without excess fat from deep-frying."

Garlic Smashed Air Fryer Potatoes by Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com

Makes: 4-5 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs golden baby potatoes

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/8-1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary (optional)

Directions:

Add the potatoes to a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with 1 inch cold water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil uncovered over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-high and boil for 20-22 minutes, or until the potatoes can be pierced with a fork but still hold their shape. Drain the potatoes well. Preheat the air fryer to 375° F for 3-5 minutes. Spread 1 ½ tablespoon of the oil on a large cookie sheet. Carefully scatter the boiled potatoes out evenly on the cookie sheet. Gently but firmly press down on the potatoes with the bottom of a drinking glass until the potatoes are about ¼-inch thick. The potatoes should be smashed but still mostly in one piece. Season the potatoes with ¼ teaspoon salt. Gently turn the potatoes in the oil to cover and season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Gently place the potatoes on the air fryer racks or in the air fryer basket and air fry for 14-17 minutes, carefully turning the potatoes every 4-5 minutes if cooking in an air fryer basket (they don't need to be turned if cooking on an air fryer rack), or until crisp and golden brown around the edges. During the last 4 minutes of air frying: Heat up a skillet over medium or medium-low heat. Add the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil and butter. When the butter just starts to foam, add the garlic to the pan and sauté for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, or until the garlic starts to turn golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat. When done air frying, remove the potatoes from the air fryer. Gently move them to a large mixing bowl. Spoon the garlic oil mixture over the potatoes and gently turn the potatoes in the oil until covered. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

