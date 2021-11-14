3-ingredient creamy cheddar mac and cheese for Thanksgiving

This easy, creamy macaroni and cheese recipe is the perfect Thanksgiving side dish to complete your table.

"It is possible to make mac and cheese using three ingredients," says author of, fittingly, The Best 3-Ingredient Cookbook: 100 Fast and Easy Recipes for Everyone and nutritionist Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, of Toby Amidor Nutrition. "The trick in this recipe is to use the evaporated milk to cook the pasta instead of water, and then melt in the cheese. To make it healthier, use whole grain pasta and opt for reduced-fat cheddar cheese."

TART, MORELLO CHERRY CRUMBLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE

Creamy Cheddar Mac and Cheese by Toby Amidor of Toby Amidor Nutrition

Serves: 4

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Total time: 18 minutes

Ingredients:

10 oz (300 g) dry elbow macaroni pasta

2 cups (500 mL) evaporated milk

2 cups (500 mL) shredded sharp (old) Cheddar cheese

Pantry Item:

⅛ tsp (0.5 mL) salt

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. Place the pasta in a large skillet. Add the salt and enough cold water to just cover the pasta. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat.

2. Lower the heat to medium and continue cooking until most of the water is absorbed, about 6 minutes.

3. Add the evaporated milk and stir to combine. Raise the heat to high and bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

4. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the cheese. Stir continuously until the mixture is smooth and has thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve warm.

Recipe from The Best 3-Ingredient Cookbook: 100 Fast and Easy Recipes for Everyone by Toby Amidor and published by Robert Rose Books. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP