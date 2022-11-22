Thanksgiving decor: How to decorate the holiday table on a budget

Thanksgiving preparation is well underway for millions of Americans across the country.

With the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner up 20% since 2021, many Americans are looking for ways to save money this season any way they can.

Holiday decorations can be pricey, so lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to share tips for how to decorate on a budget this year.

THANKSGIVING DINNER: HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON THE SPECIAL MEAL THIS YEAR

Her first tip is to take an inventory of items already in the home that can be put to repeat use — a gravy boat, silverware, dinnerware, cloth napkins and other items.

By doing this, Suss said you can save money by not buying plastic utensils or other disposable items that aren’t reusable.

"You can use it year-round, so you aren’t necessarily using it once and then throwing it away," she said.

THANKSGIVING HISTORY: TRADITIONS AND ORIGINS, WHERE DID IT BEGIN?

Suss also recommended going outside to find decorations to place on the Thanksgiving table.

"Go outside and find things in the yard that will make your table beautiful," she said.

She suggested picking pinecones and finding rocks for the kids to paint, decorate and place on the table.

AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS, HERE'S HOW TO BUILD CHARCUTERIE BOARDS THAT ARE ‘SUPER FESTIVE'

Suss said hosts can also create DIY centerpieces, such as putting flowers in a mason jar and reusing wine bottles in a creative way.

Hosts can take empty wine bottles and paint them with words representing the holiday — such as grateful, thankful, blessed and more, she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Suss said her last tip to saving money is to slim down the menu this Thanksgiving holiday.

"You want to slim down the menu, so if you normally have ten sides, stick to only three or four," she said.

When it comes to dessert, Suss suggested purchasing a frozen pie instead of making one from scratch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingredients to make a dessert can add up this year — so one idea is to look at local bakeries to see if they're offering pre-made desserts instead.