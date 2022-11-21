Thanksgiving dinner: How to save money on the special meal this year

Thanksgiving is around the corner and preparation for the holiday meal is underway for many.

With the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner up over $20 since 2020, many people are eagerly looking for ways to cut costs.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss ways to save a few bucks this year.

Reilly’s first tip was about taking advantage of grocery store loyalty programs.

"Turkey is the star of the show, but this is up $20, believe it or not," she said.

With deals at specific stores, customers can save a few bucks on the star of the Thanksgiving show.

Another tip that Reilly mentioned was to look for grocery-store brands when it comes to purchasing non-perishable foods.

Reilly was able to buy a store brand's can of corn for just 50 cents, she said.

Costco's memberships offer another way to save money this holiday season.

When purchasing a Costco membership, customers also receive a $45 gift card to use on their next shopping trip.

Reilly also shared a tip about today's popular Charcuterie boards: Don’t buy pre-packaged cheese and meat.

Although these items are easier to grab and go, prepackaged cheese and meat are more expensive.

"You want to chop up your cheese and put it on the plate that way. You’re doing to save a lot of money," she said.

Reilly suggested buying the individual blocks of cheese to save a few dollars.

Lastly, try having a potluck Thanksgiving this year.

Have each guest bring a side or dessert to help cut costs of hosting this season.

By having each person bring an item, the host will save money — and guests will feel like they each did their part, she said.