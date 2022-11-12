Ahead of the holidays, here's how to build charcuterie boards that are 'super festive'

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday to demonstrate how to build some trendy and delicious food boards ahead of this year's holiday season.

"As many plan their Thanksgiving menu, perhaps a charcuterie board is on the list," said co-host Pete Hegseth.

Although charcuterie is a French word referring to various types of cooked meat products, the term charcuterie board has more or less evolved in the United States to refer to any sort of decoratively arranged food presentation.

MOVE OVER, CHARCUTERIE BOARDS — BUTTER BOARDS ARE THE NEXT BIG THING

"We're learning how to make the best board to entertain for your party," said co-host Will Cain.

Reilly first showed co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Cain, Hegseth and Rick Reichmuth a "typical, traditional charcuterie board" with various types of cheeses and meats, including bacon-on-a-stick with cheese dip.

"It's so simple and easy. Who doesn't love cheese and bacon?" said Reilly, who is originally from Syracuse, New York.

Next, Reilly demonstrated a schmear board featuring "great vegan cheese."

"It's delicious. You're going to try it, I'm telling you," said Reilly.

The "Fox & Friends Weekend" team then moved along to a hot cocoa board with a plant-based "cream" topping.

The schmear board contained arranged fruit, bagels, crackers and bagel toppings surrounding the vegan cream "cheese."

Continuing the vegan theme, Reilly moved along to a hot cocoa board with a plant-based "cream" topping.

"This is a hot cocoa charcuterie board," said Reilly.

The hot cocoa board contained a large bowl of hot chocolate, marshmallows, candies and vegan whipped-cream topping.

Reilly suggested adding pumpkins and other fall decor to make the board look "super, super festive."

For dessert — or perhaps as part of brunch — Reilly showed off a doughnut charcuterie board featuring mini doughnuts, doughnut holes and chocolate-chip cookies.

Reilly suggested adding pumpkins and other fall decor to make the board look "super, super festive."

SPICED PUMPKIN AND CHORIZO SOUP-CHILI HYBRID RECIPE IS THE ‘PERFECT FALL DISH’

After the crash course in charcuterie boards, Reilly challenged the program's hosts to a competition to make their own boards.

"Remember, you're going to add your cheese, you're going to add your meats — and then you're going to take the back of your spoon for your vegan cream cheese, which is delicious," said Reilly.

The hosts were given 20 seconds to make their boards.

"You're going to want to start with your meats," she said, amid the happy chaos of board-building.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Reichmuth was declared the winner and presented with the "Fox & Friends Weekend" champion trophy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like Rick's — I thought he did a great job," said Reilly.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.