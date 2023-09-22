Texas siblings reunite in emotional video after brother saves 2-year-old sister from drowning

A family was reunited after a near-death experience for their two-year-old daughter.

Nina Johnson was at her La Vernia, Texas, home with her two-year-old daughter Rose Johnson and her 18-year-old son Eric Johnson in 2021 when a tragic situation occurred.

After both Nina Johnson and Eric Johnson left the living room separately to use the restroom, Rose Johnson — now on her own — chose to go into the backyard, according to SWNS.

Just minutes later, Eric Johnson returned to find the back door open.

He ran outside to find his toddler sister unconscious in the pool.

He immediately pulled her out of the pool and began performing CPR — until mom Nina Johnson came rushing out and called 911.

By the time she was on the phone with the emergency service, Nina Johnson said her two-year-old daughter was already regaining consciousness, as SWNS reported.

Young Rose Johnson was taken to the hospital to be checked out by doctors.

She was on a ventilator for two days before returning home again.

Upon returning home, Nina Johnson caught the reunion on camera when Eric Johnson saw his little sister for the first time since the near-death experience — telling SWNS that the two have a wonderful relationship now.

"The doctors said if he hadn’t done what he did, she wouldn’t be with us."

"They are so close," she said.

"I don’t think he realizes that he didn’t just save her life, he saved my life as well — our family’s life."

Nina Johnson told SWNS that without the CPR that Eric Johnson performed on the child, the now-four-year-old girl would not be here.

"The doctors said if he hadn’t done what he did, she wouldn’t be with us," she said.

Nina Johnson chose to share the reunion video two years after the rescue in the hope that it would help emphasize the importance of CPR training to other people and other families.

"Even if it’s just one person from each family [who knows CPR], it could make such a difference," she said.

"I don’t know where I would be now if Eric hadn’t known how."

