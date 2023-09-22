Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Texas siblings reunite in emotional video after brother saves 2-year-old sister from drowning

Rose Johnson, age 2, was found unconscious in her family's backyard pool

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Rose Johnson, 2, nearly drowned in the family's backyard pool in La Vernia, Texas, before her brother, Eric Johnson, 18, saved her by performing CPR. See their sweet reunion just days after the incident. 

A family was reunited after a near-death experience for their two-year-old daughter. 

Nina Johnson was at her La Vernia, Texas, home with her two-year-old daughter Rose Johnson and her 18-year-old son Eric Johnson in 2021 when a tragic situation occurred. 

After both Nina Johnson and Eric Johnson left the living room separately to use the restroom, Rose Johnson — now on her own — chose to go into the backyard, according to SWNS.

MAN JUMPS INTO FAST-FLOWING RIVER TO RESCUE LITTLE GIRL: SEE THE HEROIC MOMENT

Just minutes later, Eric Johnson returned to find the back door open.

He ran outside to find his toddler sister unconscious in the pool. 

toddler was reunited with her teenage brother

This is the dramatic moment a teenager sees his toddler sister again just days after he saved her from drowning in the family's backyard pool.  (SWNS)

He immediately pulled her out of the pool and began performing CPR — until mom Nina Johnson came rushing out and called 911. 

By the time she was on the phone with the emergency service, Nina Johnson said her two-year-old daughter was already regaining consciousness, as SWNS reported. 

Young Rose Johnson was taken to the hospital to be checked out by doctors. 

She was on a ventilator for two days before returning home again. 

toddler was reunited with her teenage brother

Eric Johnson, who was 18 at the time, saved his little sister by performing CPR after he found her floating in the family's backyard swimming pool. (SWNS)

Upon returning home, Nina Johnson caught the reunion on camera when Eric Johnson saw his little sister for the first time since the near-death experience — telling SWNS that the two have a wonderful relationship now. 

"The doctors said if he hadn’t done what he did, she wouldn’t be with us."

"They are so close," she said. 

HELP DESPERATELY NEEDED: AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES ‘NATION OF LIFESAVERS’ PROGRAM 

"I don’t think he realizes that he didn’t just save her life, he saved my life as well — our family’s life."

Nina Johnson told SWNS that without the CPR that Eric Johnson performed on the child, the now-four-year-old girl would not be here. 

toddler was reunited with her teenage brother

Eric Johnson (top left) and his family are pictured here: dad Bruce Johnson (top middle), brother Justin Johnson (top right), mom Nina Johnson (bottom left), young Rose Johnson (center) and sister Olivia Johnson (bottom right). Nina Johnson told SWNS that the rescue saved the family's life.  (SWNS)

"The doctors said if he hadn’t done what he did, she wouldn’t be with us," she said. 

Nina Johnson chose to share the reunion video two years after the rescue in the hope that it would help emphasize the importance of CPR training to other people and other families. 

"Even if it’s just one person from each family [who knows CPR], it could make such a difference," she said. 

Family reunion after near-tragic experience

A family reunion was caught on camera after a near-tragic experience just days before. At left and right is teenager Eric Johnson, who saved his young sister's life. (SWNS)

"I don’t know where I would be now if Eric hadn’t known how."

Fox News Digital reached out to the family for further comment.

