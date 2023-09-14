Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Man jumps into fast-flowing river to rescue little girl: See the heroic moment

The little girl appears to be floating face down in the river

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Fast-flowing river rescue: Man jumps in after floating little girl Video

Fast-flowing river rescue: Man jumps in after floating little girl

A man took action and jumped into a fast-flowing river in China after spotting a little girl floating face down. See the heroic moment caught on camera! 

A bystander was seen jumping into action — saving a little girl from a fast-flowing river after she fell in. 

A seven-year-old girl fell into a river in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, China, on Sept. 11. 

The river was fast-flowing.

WATER RESCUES: SEE HOW THESE DOGS WERE SAVED FROM DEATH BY QUICK AND HEROIC ACTIONS

Spotting what happened, an innocent bystander immediately took action and jumped down into the water. 

Heroic river rescue

The man jumped into action and rescued the little girl.  (SWNS)

In a video, the man can be seen swimming toward the girl, who looks to be face down in the water. 

63-YEAR-OLD NEW YORKER TREADS WATER FOR 5 HOURS, CREATES MAKESHIFT FLAG BEFORE OCEAN RESCUE

He then proceeds to grab the girl and swim back to bring her out of the water. 

Hero river rescue

A man was seen rescuing a little girl after she fell into a river in China.  (SWNS)

Once they were both out of the water, the girl can be seen standing with a backpack on her back.

No injuries were reported from the incident. 

Hero rescues girl

No injuries were reported after the incident.  (SWNS)

Bystanders checked to ensure the little girl was OK after she was rescued. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 