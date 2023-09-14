Man jumps into fast-flowing river to rescue little girl: See the heroic moment

A bystander was seen jumping into action — saving a little girl from a fast-flowing river after she fell in.

A seven-year-old girl fell into a river in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, China, on Sept. 11.

The river was fast-flowing.

Spotting what happened, an innocent bystander immediately took action and jumped down into the water.

In a video, the man can be seen swimming toward the girl, who looks to be face down in the water.

He then proceeds to grab the girl and swim back to bring her out of the water.

Once they were both out of the water, the girl can be seen standing with a backpack on her back.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Bystanders checked to ensure the little girl was OK after she was rescued.

