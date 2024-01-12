Texas doctor goes viral on TikTok for skating through the hospital halls to celebrate his retirement

A physician celebrated a major career milestone by having some fun on his last day of work.

Dr. Phil Masterson is an emergency room physician from Dallas, Texas, who recently retired after practicing medicine for nearly 40 years.

Masterson decided to celebrate his recent retirement by skating through the halls of his emergency room — and giving the staff a few laughs.

Fox News Digital spoke to him about his retirement and how he came up with the idea to show off his skating skills.

"I had a standing joke with my staff that on my last day of work, I was going to streak through the ER with a cowboy hat and some boots," he joked.

His staff, whom he said were "wonderful to work with," questioned whether he would actually go through with the bit.

"Obviously, that was kind of extreme," he said.

After speaking with a close physician friend who also retired recently, Masterson got the idea to rollerskate down the halls of the ER instead.

"I’m a great rollerskater, so I said, ‘I think I’ll do that,’" he said.

Masterson said on the night of his last shift he surprised his staff by putting on his rollerskates and skating through the halls.

Staff members recorded Masterson’s skating skills, and Masterson’s daughter, Nichole Masterson, posted the video on TikTok — where it currently has over 1.7 million views.

"I’m quite surprised with the response it’s had since she posted it on TikTok," he said.

"I think [the video] shows my light and how much fun I was having and how happy I was to be retiring," he added.

Masterson said he's been rollerskating his whole life. He said he used to skate multiple times a week in medical school to help with his stress levels.

"It was a tremendous source of stress relief for me," he explained.

As for his plans now that he’s retired, Masterson said he and his wife, Sherry Masterson, will move to Spain for a year to learn and embrace the Spanish culture.

Masterson said his wife also retired — one week before him — from the medical industry.

He also said he might pick up a couple of old hobbies of his — such as playing the trumpet and studying art.

"I’m looking forward to that," he said.