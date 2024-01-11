TikTok user is frustrated by music 'blasting' in wee hours of the night from a Chick-fil-A restaurant

A woman expressed her repeated frustration on social media with a well-known fast-food chain after she says she lost hours of sleep when someone at the establishment blasted music from its outdoor speakers.

Nicole Smith, a marketing director in Charlotte, North Carolina, claimed that loud music, blaring coming from the Chick-fil-A across the street from her apartment kept her awake in the middle of the night.

Smith shared her ongoing issues on TikTok, noting she lives across a four-lane road from the establishment.

"It’s four a.m. and I cannot sleep because your establishment is blasting [music] outside so loud," she said in her Dec. 5 video while calling out the fast-food chain.

She continued, "Keep in mind, I live across four lanes, from which your outside speakers are allowing sound to travel into my bedroom."

Smith told Fox News Digital that she lives in a three-story apartment complex.

"All I can think about is the fact that I’ve lost five, six hours of sleep at this point because you will not turn your music down," she continued in the video.

Smith said in the video that she called the restaurant at least two times prior to this instance, asking the folks at Chick-fil-A to turn down the music.

She said they did turn the music down for a while — but then it kicked it back up to a high volume.

"Last time this happened, I thought I was so crazy and literally hearing things," she said.

On Dec. 12, Smith posted another video on TikTok revealing that she spoke with someone at Chick-fil-A the day before, who guaranteed the music was off.

So, she decided to drive across the street the next night. She found the music to be on and very loud.

Smith said that when she'd spoken to someone in the past about the purpose of the loud music at night, the person claimed it was to keep individuals off their patio.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, however, denied this claim — telling Fox News Digital on Thursday that the statement was simply not true and something the company would never do.

On Dec. 13, Smith walked into the Chick-fil-A location with her video from the night before of the loud music and asked to speak with a manager — the same one she'd spoken with before, she said.

Smith said the manager’s first reaction was, "Oh my gosh, that seems fake," before backtracking to explain himself.

"He tries to pull it back, and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t mean that you faked it, but it’s so loud that it seems edited,’" she said in her TikTok video.

The manager told her that he recalled turning down the volume knob weeks prior.

After assuring him it was raw footage and that she did not manipulate it, the manager told her that he recalled turning down the volume knob weeks prior.

Smith said the two proceeded to go outside and listen to the speakers during the daytime. Smith said the music coming from the speakers wasn't nearly as loud as it had been in the middle of the night.

The manager turned the music volume knob back down, according to Smith, and put a sticky note on it to advise others not to touch the volume.

But then, after over two weeks of peaceful sleep, Smith took to TikTok again on Dec. 29 and said the loud music was back.

"I’ve tried everything, y’all," she said after listing all the ways she tried to contact the Chick-fil-A location to fix the issue.

On Dec. 30, Smith posted another addition to the Chick-fil-A music saga by explaining that she called the non-emergency police number in Charlotte after hearing music again at night.

She was told to call back in real time the next time it happened, Smith said — so that an officer could go to the location, hear it for himself and write an official report.

She also explained that the store’s operator contacted her — someone she'd not spoken to before.

The person said there had been a technical issue with the speakers.

"I don’t know if that’s accurate, but I’m going to take his word for it because he seems genuine," she said in the video.

The store operator also told Smith that he wasn’t sure why music was playing in the first place, but that it was definitely not for the purpose of keeping unwanted visitors off the patio at night, according to Smith's TikTok video.

Smith told Fox News Digital she has yet to hear music since the night of Dec. 29.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told Fox News Digital that the speaker system is no longer connected at this particular location.

