Texas toddler helps feed family dogs, asks them to ‘say grace’ before releasing them with ‘amen’

Saying grace is a common practice among scores of religious households prior to eating a meal — but typically for humans only.

One Texas family taught their three large dogs to "say grace" before eating — and their toddler has deemed it her responsibility now.

Alora Brim is a three-year-old from Round Rock, Texas, who’s the star of the show in her mom Katie Brim’s social media video that has over 1.1 million Instagram likes.

In the video, Alora Brim, the youngest of four children, can be seen walking with three dog food bowls to the family's back door before going outside to three eager dogs.

She then tells the dogs to "say grace" — at which point all three dogs lie down.

The little girl then places the dogs' bowls in front of them and claps her hands before saying, "Amen" — prompting the dogs to begin eating the food. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Katie Brim’s husband, Freddy Brim, told Fox News Digital in an interview this week that he came up with the idea of training their three dogs this way.

"I’d seen a sketch of dogs that actually cover their snout to say grace," he said.

"I wanted them to wait to eat and then get released to eat, kind of a way of establishing that control that will make them wait, and we give them permission to eat."

The family’s three dogs, Maverick, Rosie and Ash, took to the routine when toddler Alora Brim said she wanted in on the tradition.

"She wants to help with all the chores," Freddy Brim said.

"So, she’s been helping carry the food out to them, and she started mimicking me."

Freddy Brim said it took him and his wife a minute to figure out what she was saying and soon realized she was saying "grace."

"Now, that’s kind of her thing, so I’m not allowed to feed the dogs," he joked.

Although the parents said they aren’t particularly religious, they said they are spiritual people — especially leaning in within the last few years.

Katie Brim said their youngest child, Tristan, passed away in August 2022 from SIDS at just three months old, something that she said was "life changing" and made her "look at the world in a whole different way."

She said, "Being present and being grateful for even the small things, like having your dogs that your children love so much ... is important to me."

Freddy Brim said he hopes little Alora feels a sense of accomplishment each time she feeds the dogs, saying she has a strong relationship with them.

The dad also noted that the family is very careful: They never let Alora Brim feed the dogs without parental supervision.

