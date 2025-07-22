Expand / Collapse search
Texas couple finds royal tomb, plus best gas stations for food

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split image of Caracol site and Chases smiling

Arlen and Diane Chase, shown at right, have led excavations at Caracol, shown at left, in Belize for four decades. (Caracol Archaeological Project; University of Houston)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PRICELESS DISCOVERY: A Texas archaeologist couple uncovered the 4th-century tomb of Te' K'ab Chaak, the ruler of a major Mayan city.

SWEAT AND SIP: Medical experts debate the benefits of drinking pickle juice for hydration.

NOTABLE STOPS: Here are the 15 best gas stations for food in America.

An employee chops up the sauced BBQ during the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Brunswick on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Seen wearing red shirt and cowboy hat, chopping meat on wood counter.

An employee chops up the sauced BBQ during the grand opening of a Buc-ee's in Georgia. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News/USA TODAY NETWORK)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

PARTY ON – Summer entertaining is easier with the right supplies. Consider these 10 items to enhance your next soirée. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

