Is pickle juice actually good for you? Experts weigh in on the debated hydration method

In the sweltering summer heat, some Americans are reaching for an unconventional source of hydration: pickle juice.

Whether it's athletes with a salty craving or frugal fans of fermented foods, pickle brine is increasingly touted as a replenishing remedy after tough workouts.

But does it actually work?

Fox News Digital reached out to medical experts for insights.

Pros include electrolytes and gut health

An Ohio-based registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic's Center for Human Nutrition, Julia Zumpano, told Fox News Digital she strongly recommends pickle juice for quick hydration.

"It is high in sodium and is a good source of potassium and magnesium, which are electrolytes that are lost during heavy exercise or intense sweating," she said.

If the juice is vinegar-based, it can have "blood sugar-controlling benefits and potential weight-loss benefits," Zumpano added.

Lacto-fermented pickle juice, which undergoes a saltwater fermentation process, offers the added benefit of probiotics that support gut health, she said.

Pickle juice has also been linked to muscle cramps relief. A 2022 study by University of Michigan researchers found that pickle juice also beat out tap water by reducing the severity of cramping.

Cons include high sodium and potential irritation

Zumpano cautioned against drinking pickle juice for those who need to restrict sodium.

"For daily use, a well-formulated electrolyte mix with balanced minerals is a more effective way to support fluid and electrolyte needs, without excess salt or acidity."

"Most Americans consume more than enough, if not too much, sodium," she observed.

Not all health professionals are on board.

North Carolina-based Dr. Will Haas said he advises against using pickle juice as a regular hydration method.

"Pickle juice does offer a quick dose of sodium, which can help after heavy sweating, but it's not something I usually recommend," Haas said.

"For more complete and effective hydration, I prefer an electrolyte powder that includes sodium, potassium, magnesium and a bit of glucose to support better absorption and fluid balance."

Haas pointed to pickle juice's high sodium content as a culprit.

Too much sodium can be a problem, as it raises blood pressure or triggers bloating in some people.

Pickle juice can also irritate the gut or worsen reflux, particularly with vinegar-based brines.

How to try it safely

For those still curious, Haas recommended starting with lacto-fermented versions.

"Lacto-fermented versions are gentler and may offer some probiotic benefits," he said.

"The source definitely matters, especially if you're drinking it regularly."

Zumpano recommended starting small.

"Begin with a small amount – such as a couple tablespoons – to see how you feel," the dietitian said.

"Increase slowly if needed. Monitor your sodium intake and if you notice any swelling in your hands or feet, you could be consuming too much sodium."