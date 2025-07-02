Backyard party essentials to simplify summer entertaining

Summer is the perfect time for backyard parties — from laid-back barbecues to elegant evenings under the stars. With the right backyard party supplies, you can transform your outdoor space into a welcoming, festive setting.

From must-have prep tools to mood-setting decor, here are the essentials you need to host like a pro.

A grill tool set is a must-have for any backyard barbecue. The Weber three-piece grill tool set includes a spatula, tongs and a basting brush — all crafted from durable stainless steel. Each tool features an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip, even during long grilling sessions. They’re also heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Looking for a more comprehensive version? Check out this 20-piece set from Cuisinart .

This Solo Stove fire pit is perfect for adding warmth and ambiance to your backyard — or for making s’mores with the kids. This compact stainless steel fire pit is designed for a nearly smokeless burn, creating a more comfortable outdoor experience. The sleek, minimalist design adds a modern touch to any patio, while its lightweight build makes it easy to move or pack for a beach trip or camping getaway. This similar fire pit is available on Amazon. (And don’t forget the s’mores kit ).

This 36-inch Blackstone griddle cooking station is a game-changer for outdoor cooking. With a spacious cooktop and four independently controlled burners, it can handle anything from pancakes and eggs to burgers and stir-fries. The griddle’s powder-coated steel frame offers long-lasting durability, and the removable grease tray makes cleanup simple. Since Blackstone griddles work best with specific tools, consider this 25-piece griddle kit — complete with tongs, three spatulas, an angled scraper, egg ring trays, serving trays and more.

For ambient lighting that enhances your backyard atmosphere, check out this set of outdoor lanterns from Walmart. Designed to be weather-resistant, they’re suitable for year-round use. Available in a variety styles and sizes , these lanterns make it easy to mix and match for the perfect outdoor lighting setup.

This resin wicker cooler cart can hold up to 72 beverages, keeping drinks chilled and ready for guests. Its wicker finish adds a stylish, elevated look compared to standard coolers, and built-in wheels make it easy to move around your backyard. If you prefer a more traditional cooler, this Ninja cooler keeps drinks and snacks cold for days.

This outdoor dining set features a solid wood table and four stylish wicker chairs. Engineered to resist UV rays and water, the chairs provide comfortable seating in any weather and stack neatly for easy storage. For chilly evenings, add a patio heater to enjoy dining al fresco.

This Blackstone 17-Inch Tabletop Griddle is a compact yet powerful option for outdoor cooking — ideal for everything from breakfast for two or skewers for a crowd. Its portable design makes it perfect for small gatherings, tailgating or camping. With a cold-rolled steel cooktop and easy-to-use ignition, this reliable griddle delivers consistent results every time. To level up your setup, consider this 22-piece tool and accessory kit .

This 15-foot patio umbrella features an extra-large, UV-resistant canopy to keep you and your guests cool and shaded on hot summer days. Equipped with 36 solar lights, it provides ambient lighting for evening gatherings. A sturdy base and a rust-resistant stand add stability and durability. If you’re looking for one that goes into a table instead, consider this heavy-duty option .

Bocce is a classic lawn game in which players roll balls (aka bocce) to a smaller target ball. This bocce set is a fun and interactive way to entertain guests outdoors. Made from eco-friendly materials, this set rolls up for easy transport. Plus, it’s perfect for players of all ages and skill levels. You might also consider indoor-outdoor Pickleball set if you enjoy a competitive edge.

