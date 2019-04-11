Teen called a 'Disney princess' after making, painting her own 'gorgeous' graduation gown

One creative teenager in the Philippines has gone viral for making a dress fit for a princess ahead of her high school graduation, after a professional did a “horrible” job of bringing her vision to life.

On April 7, Ciara Gan shared the feel-good story on Twitter, in a post that has since gone massively viral with over 380,000 likes and 750-plus comments.

“I made and painted my own gown for my graduation ball! I painted over 80 flowers, sewed [and] stoned my dress with my mama and designed the whole thing myself!” the 17-year-old wrote online, sharing images of herself both making and modeling the elegant strapless, turquoise number.

Social media commenters were quick to gush that Gan truly had chops to make it big in an ever-competitive industry.

“The fashion industry needs someone like you,” one said.

“This is so gorgeous,” another agreed.

“Hey @DisneyStudios , you got new story for a new princess. The Painter Princess,” another offered.

In a surprising turn of events, the rising style star revealed that she had initially not planned to make the bespoke creation herself.

Gan told Fox 5 DC that though she and her mom brought thirteen yards of fabric, tulle and Swarovski crystals to a seamstress, “the dress ended up horrible” – prompting them to, quite literally, take matters into their own hands.

“My mom and I made... sewed each panel of the skirt one-by-one (there are about 12-13 I think!) It took me about a whole month to make the whole thing (conceptualizing and drafting). For the painting, it took five days,” Gan said.

Sentimentally, she dished that she was inspired to conceive the lush floral design by her mom, who pushed her to embrace the process of making her own gown in the first place.

“I really wanted my dress to reflect my personality, thus the lilies and bright colors,” the teen told Fox 5. “My dress tells a very personal story about the things I hold close to my heart — lilies, the color green, painting, and creating new things.”

Though Gan said that she does not plan to study art in college, she told a Twitter fan that she’s “not saying no to [fashion] opportunities” down the line.