Taylor Swift's chai sugar cookie recipe recaptures interest after 'Midnights' album release

Taylor Swift’s chai sugar cookie recipe has gone viral as fans learn of, or rediscover the singer’s go-to dessert from 2014.

Self-proclaimed "Swifties" have been baking the famous recipe in the last week in honor of Swift’s 10th studio album, "Midnights," which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21, and has already sold more than one million units in the U.S., according to Billboard.

Fans are celebrating the new album with the cookie recipe Swift shared on Tumblr after she posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "Chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing AKA Christmas in September," back in 2014.

Instagram users requested the recipe in the comment section of the now-deleted post, but Swift’s detailed response is still active on the singer’s official Tumblr account.

Swift wrote that she served freshly baked chai sugar cookies during her "1989 Secret Sessions," a group of private listening parties where fans heard her fifth studio album, "1989," before it was released to the public on Oct. 27, 2014.

The singer-songwriter, then 24 years old, revealed she used a sugar cookie recipe from a food blog called Joy the Baker to create the base of her chai cookies.

"I believe it was originally from a book called The Pastry Queen. This is a recipe for basic insanely good sugar cookies," Swift wrote at the time. "I added the chai element to the recipe because I thought it would infuse cozy holiday vibez into the cookie and it really did."

Joy Wilson, founder of the Joy the Baker blog, and Rebecca Rather, cookbook author, created their "Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookies" recipe and published it in 2009.

The recipe is made with unsalted butter, vegetable oil, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, a single egg, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda and salt.

Joy the Baker's ‘Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookies’ Ingredients - ½cup unsalted butter - ½ cup vegetable oil - ½ cup granulated sugar - ½ cup powdered sugar - 1 large egg - 2 teaspoons vanilla extract - 2 cups all-purpose flour - ½ teaspoon baking soda - ¼ teaspoon salt

"I really do love seeing people bake the chai cookies every time Taylor releases an album," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "Any time I see people who don't normally bake, bake that's so cool. And, the fact that we're bonding over our shared appreciation for Taylor Swift is lovely."

Wilson went on to say she's happy Swift is a frequent reader of Joy the Baker.

"I'm a fan of hers. So there's mutual appreciation," she said.

A spokesperson for Joy the Baker also confirmed to Fox News Digital that the blog's sugar cookie and chai sugar cookie (recreated from Swift's recipe on Tumblr) recipes have gone viral once more with the release of "Midnights."

Swift put a twist on Joy the Baker’s sugar cookie recipe by adding in a single packet of chai leaves after the egg and vanilla and mixing the tea leaves into the batter.

She made the eggnog cookie icing from scratch with one cup of powdered sugar, a quarter teaspoon of nutmeg, a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon and three tablespoons of milk. The milk can be substituted for eggnog if it can be found in-store, according to Swift.

"The more milk/eggnog you add, the more your icing will become a glaze," Swift noted in her deviated sugar cookie recipe.

Swift added that she opted to sprinkle cinnamon over the icing before serving.

"There are so many icing options you can pair with these cookies—I mean it’s out of control," Swift continued. "If you’re really feeling like living on the edge, you can go ahead and add a few drops of food coloring to the icing to make it festive. No one is going to stop you. Why? Cause the bakers gonna bake bake bake bake bake."

Swift also shared a short and easy chai sugar cookie recipe option for sweet tooth fans who want to bake from scratch.

The shortened version can be prepared with a ready-made sugar cookie mix and a packet of chai leaves.

"Just cut open a packet of chai tea and pour it into the batter as you make it," Swift wrote. "Cause you’re busy and you want making cookies to be a chill part of your day. Pow. Done."

Fan recreations of Swift’s chai sugar cookie recipe can be found on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

To see the full baking instructions for the "Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookies," you can visit JoyTheBaker.com.