Taylor Swift: 10 facts about the singer and her music career

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, "Midnights," Friday, Oct. 21, and the debut reportedly crashed Spotify at midnight.

Nearly 8,000 service outages were reported by users of the streaming service on Downdetector, an online platform that shares real-time server errors.

As Swift makes headlines for her highly-anticipated album, which comes almost two years after she released "Evermore," here are 10 number-based facts about the singer and her music career.

1989 – Swift’s birthday is Dec. 13, 1989. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and spent her early years on her family’s Christmas tree farm, according to Biography.com, a historical and celebrity profile website.

2006 debut – Swift’s debut single "Tim McGraw" was released June 19, 2006, by Big Machine Records, according to Billboard. The song reportedly stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 20 weeks and reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

10 albums – Swift has released 10 studio albums during her career so far. The titles include "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989," "Reputation, "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

2 re-recordings – Two of Swift’s studio albums were re-recorded following the master recording ownership dispute she had with her former record label Big Machine Records, which released her first six albums.

In 2020, Swift’s contract with Big Machine Records ended, granting her freedom to re-record the six albums, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The two albums Swift re-recorded were "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)," released April 9, 2021, and "Red (Taylor’s Version)," released Nov. 12, 2021.

5 tours – Swift has done five world tours throughout her music career.

The first was the Fearless Tour (April 2009 to July 2010), the second was the Speak Now World Tour (February 2011 to March 2012), the third was The Red Tour (March 2013 to June 2014), the fourth was The 1989 World Tour (May 2015 to December 2015) and the fifth was the Reputation Stadium Tour (May 2018 to November 2018).

$570M – Swift’s estimated net worth is $570 million, according to Forbes. The business magazine ranked Swift as the 25th "highest-paid entertainer" in 2022.

11 – Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards from the Recording Academy, including Album of The Year three times.

The first was awarded in 2009 for "Fearless," the second was awarded in 2015 for "1989" and the third was awarded in 2020 for "Folklore."

362.6M streams – As of Oct. 21, 2022, Swift’s highest-streamed song on Spotify is "Don’t Blame Me" from her "Reputation" album. The song has been streamed more than 362.6 million times.

3 cats – Cosmopolitan Magazine reports that Swift has three pet cats, including two Scottish Folds named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, and a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button.

5 feet, 10 inches tall – Swift is reportedly 5-foot-10, according to Country Living, though some celebrity news outlets say she’s 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-11.

The average height for women in the U.S. is around 5-foot-2, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.