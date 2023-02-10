Expand / Collapse search
California-based puppies named for pop star Taylor Swift are up for adoption: ‘Fearless’ family

Mama dog and some of her pups are still available for adoption in Los Angeles

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A stray dog in Utah gave birth to nine puppies — and they're all named after some of pop star Taylor Swift’s most famous songs. 

Taylor Swift, the name given to the stray dog, was found in Las Vegas, Nevada, in late November, Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Mama dog Taylor Swift was taken into the organization's Utah location. 

After she gave birth, she and her puppies were transferred to a location in Los Angeles, California.

The nine puppies are named after some of Taylor Swift’s popular songs: "Wildest Dreams," "Paper Rings," "Bejeweled," "Style," "Tim McGraw," "Fearless," "Enchanted," "Cardigan" and "Gorgeous."

The nine puppies — some are shown here — are named after some of Taylor Swift's most popular songs. Some of the pups are still available for adoption.

The nine puppies — some are shown here — are named after some of Taylor Swift's most popular songs. Some of the pups are still available for adoption. (Best Friends Animal Society)

The breed of the mother dog and her pups is unknown, the society notes.

Taylor Swift, Enchanted, Style, Paper Rings, Bejeweled and Wildest Dreams are in foster care and are ready to be adopted, as of publication time. 

Meanwhile, the puppies named Tim McGraw, Cardigan, Gorgeous and Fearless already have been adopted by new pet parents.

Ready for his close-up! The breed of these pups is unknown — and many have different colored spots on their coats, according to Best Friends Animal Society headquartered in Kanab, Utah.

Ready for his close-up! The breed of these pups is unknown — and many have different colored spots on their coats, according to Best Friends Animal Society headquartered in Kanab, Utah. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Mama dog Taylor Swift, whom the organization calls "affectionate," was initially nervous around people.

However, she's now warmed up to her caretakers, the rescue organization said.

She is playing the role of "mom" very well, the group also said. 

She, too, is also available for adoption.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization with a mission of ending the killing of shelter pets across the country. 

Mama dog Taylor Swift, shown here, was found as a stray dog in Las Vegas, according to the organization that's been caring for her.

Mama dog Taylor Swift, shown here, was found as a stray dog in Las Vegas, according to the organization that's been caring for her. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year, according to the ASPCA.

Best Friends Animal Society, which began in 1984 in Utah, has grown into a successful animal enterprise. 

And it's inspiring others around the country to take a "no kill" approach to shelter animals. 

The group has helped to reduce the number of euthanized animals in shelters by 91%, it reports. 

Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles, California, has a mama dog and a bunch of her sweet puppies up for adoption — all named for connections to pop star Taylor Swift.

Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles, California, has a mama dog and a bunch of her sweet puppies up for adoption — all named for connections to pop star Taylor Swift. (Best Friends Animal Society)

For more information on mama dog Taylor Swift and her puppies, anyone can email the group at adoptla@bestfriends.org.  

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 