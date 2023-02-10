California-based puppies named for pop star Taylor Swift are up for adoption: ‘Fearless’ family

A stray dog in Utah gave birth to nine puppies — and they're all named after some of pop star Taylor Swift’s most famous songs.

Taylor Swift, the name given to the stray dog, was found in Las Vegas, Nevada, in late November, Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Mama dog Taylor Swift was taken into the organization's Utah location.

After she gave birth, she and her puppies were transferred to a location in Los Angeles, California.

The nine puppies are named after some of Taylor Swift’s popular songs: "Wildest Dreams," "Paper Rings," "Bejeweled," "Style," "Tim McGraw," "Fearless," "Enchanted," "Cardigan" and "Gorgeous."

The breed of the mother dog and her pups is unknown, the society notes.

Taylor Swift, Enchanted, Style, Paper Rings, Bejeweled and Wildest Dreams are in foster care and are ready to be adopted, as of publication time.

Meanwhile, the puppies named Tim McGraw, Cardigan, Gorgeous and Fearless already have been adopted by new pet parents.

Mama dog Taylor Swift, whom the organization calls "affectionate," was initially nervous around people.

However, she's now warmed up to her caretakers, the rescue organization said.

She is playing the role of "mom" very well, the group also said.

She, too, is also available for adoption.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization with a mission of ending the killing of shelter pets across the country.

Approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year, according to the ASPCA.

Best Friends Animal Society, which began in 1984 in Utah, has grown into a successful animal enterprise.

And it's inspiring others around the country to take a "no kill" approach to shelter animals.

The group has helped to reduce the number of euthanized animals in shelters by 91%, it reports.

For more information on mama dog Taylor Swift and her puppies, anyone can email the group at adoptla@bestfriends.org.

