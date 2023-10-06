Taylor Swift-inspired pet names revealed as romance rumors about pop star and NFL player swirl

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines for her recent outings to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs games to see rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce have been spotted at various times over the last few weeks hanging out and riding off in Kelce’s "getaway car."

Within the last few weeks, Kelce has gained over a million followers on Instagram — and Swift’s popularity, for that matter, is hardly slowing down.

Between customized sweatshirts, viral videos on social media and more — fans are obsessed with all things "Swelce."

Now, an insurance provider for dogs and cats, Embrace Pet Insurance, has provided the top-ranked pet names inspired by the pop star's apparent new romance.

From references to Swift’s uber-successful albums to the Kansas City Chiefs team colors, the list of pet names covers a lot of ground.

The most popular pet names inspired by Taylor Swift were "Willow" and "Betty" — both names of songs on Swift’s albums "Evermore" and "Folklore."

The insurance agency said that nearly 1,500 pets that are insured with Embrace are named "Willow."

More names on the list

Another set of popular names comes with the Chiefs’ connection: "Chief" and "Wolf."

The wolf is the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

Other popular pet names in association with Swift include "Red," "August" — and, yes — "Taylor."

Another obvious choice on the list is "Travis" — followed by his last name "Kelce," according to Embrace.

Embrace Pet Insurance gathered the list of trending names related to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, the team used Embrace’s database of all pets insured and registered to compile the list, the company said.

Embrace Pet Insurance director of claims Rachel Hinder told Fox News Digital that trends like this are common among those naming pets.

"Given the immense attention that Taylor Swift has gotten this year, and now with her new relationship taking center stage, it's no surprise that we have pets in our database with names like Taylor Swift, Chief and Kelce," she said.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

No word yet on if Swift will be making another NFL game appearance — although Swifties across the country sure hope so.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3-1 for the 2023-2024 NFL season.