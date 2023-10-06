Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift-inspired pet names revealed as romance rumors about pop star and NFL player swirl

Some ranking pet names include Chief, Betty and August

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife stadium Video

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife stadium

Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on Oct. 1. (Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines for her recent outings to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs games to see rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. 

Swift and Kelce have been spotted at various times over the last few weeks hanging out and riding off in Kelce’s "getaway car."

Within the last few weeks, Kelce has gained over a million followers on Instagram — and Swift’s popularity, for that matter, is hardly slowing down. 

Between customized sweatshirts, viral videos on social media and more — fans are obsessed with all things "Swelce."

Now, an insurance provider for dogs and cats, Embrace Pet Insurance, has provided the top-ranked pet names inspired by the pop star's apparent new romance.

Travis Kelce split screen with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be in a relationship after she's been seen attending some of his NFL games. (Getty Images)

From references to Swift’s uber-successful albums to the Kansas City Chiefs team colors, the list of pet names covers a lot of ground.

The most popular pet names inspired by Taylor Swift were "Willow" and "Betty" — both names of songs on Swift’s albums "Evermore" and "Folklore."

Taylor Swift onstage with guitar

Some of the popular pet names include "Willow" and "Betty." (Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The insurance agency said that nearly 1,500 pets that are insured with Embrace are named "Willow."

More names on the list 

Another set of popular names comes with the Chiefs’ connection: "Chief" and "Wolf."

The wolf is the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. 

Travis Kelce walks on field

"Travis" and "Kelce" also made the top-ranked dog names, according to a pet insurance provider.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Other popular pet names in association with Swift include "Red," "August" — and, yes — "Taylor."

Another obvious choice on the list is "Travis" — followed by his last name "Kelce," according to Embrace.

Embrace Pet Insurance gathered the list of trending names related to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Then, the team used Embrace’s database of all pets insured and registered to compile the list, the company said. 

Ryan Reynolds cheered with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game

Swift was spotted on Oct. 1 at MetLife Stadium watching the Chiefs with actor Ryan Reynolds, actress Sophie Turner and others. (Elsa)

Embrace Pet Insurance director of claims Rachel Hinder told Fox News Digital that trends like this are common among those naming pets. 

"Given the immense attention that Taylor Swift has gotten this year, and now with her new relationship taking center stage, it's no surprise that we have pets in our database with names like Taylor Swift, Chief and Kelce," she said. 

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

No word yet on if Swift will be making another NFL game appearance — although Swifties across the country sure hope so. 

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3-1 for the 2023-2024 NFL season. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 