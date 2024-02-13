Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Taylor Swift's $695 jeans sell out, plus toddler with heavy NJ accent goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift jeans split

Taylor Swift wore a pair of crystal-embellished, slit jeans to the big game after jetting back to the States from her tour in Japan. The straight-leg pants retail on Area for $695 and are currently sold out, according to the brand's website. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/area.nyc)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SWIFT SLACKS – Another piece of clothing worn by Taylor Swift has sold out. The black jeans she donned at Super Bowl 2024 cost at least $695 online. Continue reading...

FOUGHT CANCEL CULTURE – Cancel culture in Congress dates back to John Quincy Adams, who refused to be gagged. Continue reading...

'JOURSEY GIRL' – An adorable toddler who has a thick New Jersey accent is reaching millions on TikTok. Continue reading...

Gia and Elaina split

New Jersey native Elaina Christina, a 24-year-old content creator, has gone viral after she posted a video of her young niece, Giavanna (Gia for short), on her TikTok account. (Elaina Christina)

GET COMFY – Check out these 5 cozy home decor items to grab on Amazon now. Continue reading...

CANDY SALAD? – A candy concoction is taking over TikTok just in time for Valentine's Day. Continue reading...

EMOTIONAL REUNION – A military wife surprised her husband with their newborn baby girl who she gave birth to while he was going through boot camp. Continue reading...

Roger holding Lyla in airport

Ashleigh Rodriguez Paez surprised her husband with their newborn daughter after he graduated from boot camp. (Ashleigh Rodriguez Paez )

VALENTINE'S DAY QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about the annual day of love? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

