Adorable toddler with thick New Jersey accent reaches millions on TikTok: 'Joursey Gurl'

Words like "chocolate," "coffee" or even "water" may not seem all that interesting — unless they're spoken by a two-year-old in a strong New Jersey accent.

New Jersey native Elaina Christina, a 24-year-old content creator, has gone viral after she posted a video of her young niece, Giavanna (Gia for short), on her TikTok account.

Now, Gia has been welcomed with open arms by many New Jersey and New York residents because of her strong, adorable accent.

TENNESSEE 1ST GRADER GOES VIRAL FOR DRESSING UP AS DOLLY PARTON FOR SCHOOL: 'TRULY HER OWN PERSON'

Elaina Christina said that she didn't realize how distinct her own accent was until later in life.

"It never even occurred to me until I went to college, and I was meeting a lot of other diverse people, and then they were like, ‘Oh my gosh. Where are you from?’" she said (requesting that her last name be omitted for privacy) to Fox News Digital.

Even though people mentioned it or called her out for her own accent, she never felt ashamed or self-conscious, she said.

NEBRASKA GIRL, 5, ASKS HER GRANDPA TO ACCOMPANY HER TO THE DADDY-DAUGHTER VALENTINE'S DAY DANCE

"It's my roots. It's who I am as a person. I'm proud to say that I'm Italian-American," she added.

"That's where my family's from. I'm proud to have this accent."

Gia spends most of her days with her aunt and her grandparents, who also have strong Jersey vocal utterances and mannerisms.

The young girl is starting to pick up the family's unique Jersey qualities and her aunt said she couldn't be prouder.

It all started when Gia asked Christina for a piece of chocolate — and it sounded more like the word "chawcolate," said Christina.

TEXAS TODDLER'S SWEET INTERACTION WITH VIRGIN MARY AND BABY JESUS NATIVITY GOES VIRAL

While Elaina was more than amused by her niece's pronunciation, she wasn't entirely surprised.

"She's in the same environment as us, but you don't think that a baby would have an accent, you know?"

Gia's mom is also a New Jersey native and Gia's father is from Brooklyn — so she's surrounded by strong intonations.

"[Kids] are like sponges," Elaina said. "What you feed into a child is the most important thing."

FLORIDA GRANDPA AND GRANDDAUGHTER GO VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR THEIR JOY OVER PRE-SCHOOL PICKUP

Elaina said she did not realize just how humorous the accent was until around Christmas, when she posted the first video of Gia pronouncing certain words.

The video has so far garnered 18.7 million views on TikTok and at least 2 million on Instagram.

"The cutest Jersey accent I’ve ever heard," one user commented on TikTok.

NEW JERSEY GRANDMOTHER GOES VIRAL FOR RANKING HER 10 GRANDKIDS: ‘JUST BE CAREFUL!’

"She a Joursey Gurl," another person wrote.

"She sounds like a baby version of you ... I can tell you all have the same accent," another user commented.

Elaina said she's been "overwhelmed" by the response of viewers who loved to see their state represented.

MOM'S VIDEO OF HER HUSBAND IN A TUTU AT DAUGHTER'S DANCE RECITAL HITS ALL THE RIGHT NOTES

"The pride that I saw from New York and New Jersey people like me can actually bring tears to my eyes," Elaina said.

"No one's going to tear her down. She's the first niece and granddaughter [of] an Italian-American family — we're strong as anything."

"I take so much pride in the state. I really do because it's where I grew up, and it's just a major part of my personality."

Elaina said she hopes her niece will feel the same pride in her Italian-American heritage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The aunt wants that positive mindset to start now, which is why every morning, young Gia will look in the mirror and say, "I'm gorgeous," in the strongest Jersey accent.

"No one's going to tear her down. She's the first niece and granddaughter [of] an Italian-American family — we're strong as anything," Elaina said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're going to instill in her that ‘this is who you are and feel proud of it.’ So I'm excited for her," she said.