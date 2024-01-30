Viral 'candy salad' gets a Valentine's Day makeover for a sweet holiday treat

Who said salads have to be leafy and green?

A viral TikTok trend has taken the internet by storm as users create a "salad" entirely made of candy.

The sweet snack has become a craze and some users are giving their concoction a theme — in this case, Valentine's Day.

Jillian Pickard, a content creator and stay-at-home mom based in Massachusetts, created the ultimate Valentine's Day candy salad with 20 different candies used in her mix.

"I had seen a couple of other creators doing candy salad-type videos, and I didn't see anyone doing any Valentine's one yet," Pickard told Fox News Digital.

After visiting a variety of stores, Pickard saw the "plethora of Valentine's candy" and thought she would give the sweet salad a try.

She decided to stick with the fruity flavors and not add any chocolate into the mix.

Pickard spent around $40 to $50 on the candy, taking advantage of the discounts available at the stores, she noted.

After emptying all the candy bags into a very big bowl, Pickard tossed the candy salad to mix it all together.

She kept things festive with a heart-shaped spatula that helped her mix the candy.

The salad offers a bite of everything — from Starburst Conversation Hearts to heart-shaped Blow Pop Minis.

Pickard was surprised to find that her favorite was the Nerds Gummy Clusters Valentine, saying, "Those will definitely be showing up in another candy salad."

To prevent the festive mix from getting stale, she opted to put it all into an airtight container, so the treat can be enjoyed all season long.

Pickard was able to fill four containers with her giant candy mix, so she kept one for herself and shared the rest with friends, she said.

What makes the candy salad so enjoyable is that creators can personalize the mix to their liking.

Individuals can make a blend of some of their favorite candies or get specific and do a mix made entirely of one color.

"My toxic trait is that I could ONLY have a complementary color scheme candy salad," one user commented. "Pastels. Red, white and pink. Primary colors. A mix of them all?"

"This is the best one I've seen so far. It looks so pretty in the jar," another TikToker commented with the addition of two heart-eye shaped emojis.

"It's not a want, it's a NEED," another user wrote.

Many on the app have taken the opportunity to tag their friends and hope to make their own.

"You could do it for a Valentine's Day party. You could make it for friends [or] you could just keep it around the house and snack on it," Pickard said.

There is no true recipe for the candy salad — so people can make it however they like.

"It's a candy salad for everybody," Pickard commented.

"Everybody can find something they like."