Dog names revealed: American Kennel Club announces the top canine names in 2022

Decisions, decisions …

Picking a name for a household pet can be a challenge.

If you have a new dog, however, you're in luck. The American Kennel Club (AKC), based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has released its list of the most popular male and female dog names in 2022.

Over 38% of American households own a dog, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Read on to see if your dog's name made the list – or, get a great idea for a new name for that cute puppy you've just welcomed home.

The AKC revealed 100 of the most popular dog names, separating them by male and female names.

Top girl dog names

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Penny Sadie Maggie Rosie Ruby

The most popular name on the list — Luna — means "the ancient Roman goddess personifying the moon," according to Dictionary.com.

Luna, Bella and Daisy have been neck-and neck in the AKC ranking for the last few years.

Top boy dog names

Max Milo Cooper Charlie Teddy Tucker Buddy Bear Rocky Leo

In 2015, the most popular boy dog names were Sawyer, Jack and Hudson, according to the AKC.

However, Bear, Max and Cooper were on the short list years ago as well.

American Kennel Club executive secretary Gina DiNardo said choosing a name for a pet is an important task.

"Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name," she said in a media statement.

"It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name," she added.

The AKC offers some tips on dog-naming, too.

Choose a name with one or two syllables — something that is easy to say, they advise.

They warn against naming your dog something that sounds similar to a command, such as Kit or Poe — these sound similar to "sit" and "no."

Also, the AKC recommends picking a name you like to say — one that won’t embarrass you as you yell it across the dog park or the neighborhood.

Some of the unique names mentioned were Disney characters such as Loki and Thor, as well as television show "Yellowstone" characters such as Dutton and Rip.