Top dog and cat names of 2022 revealed: report

When it comes to naming pets, American cat and dog owners apparently choose certain names more frequently than they do others.

That’s at least what Rover.com found when researchers analyzed pet profiles on the animal boarding website for its annual dog and cat name reports.

The pet website identified the "top 100" pet names that were attached to male and female dogs and cats nationally.

"To better understand the meaning behind these names, and what they can tell us about the people, places, and stories that defined the past year, we dove deep into the Rover database of over a million pet parents to determine the most popular dog [and cat] names of 2022," the pet website wrote in one of its reports.

Here’s a sample of the top 10 names that appeared on Rover’s dog and cat name lists.

The most common male dog name on Rover’s list was Max, which is a name that has been popular for several years, according to the report.

Out of the top 10, only three names are monosyllabic – Max, Bear and Duke – while the rest have two syllables, including Charlie, Milo and Rocky.

Most common boy dog names

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Milo

5. Buddy

6. Rocky

7. Bear

8. Teddy

9. Duke

10. Leo

The most common female dog name on Rover’s list was Luna, which "finally surpassed Bella as the top name" this year for female dogs, according to the report.

Bella wasn’t far behind, however, and it notched second place on Rover’s list.

Each name in Rover’s top 10 female dog names list is disyllabic — meaning it consists of two syllables.

Most common girl dog names

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Lily

6. Zoe

7. Lola

8. Sadie

9. Bailey

10. Stella

The most common male cat name on Rover’s list was Oliver, which could be a reference to Disney’s classic 1988 animated film "Oliver & Company."

Other names within the top 10 that might have a pop culture connection are Simba, the protagonist of Disney’s "The Lion King," and Loki, the mythical Norse god of mischief who has been depicted as a villain-turned-antihero in Marvel’s comic book and movie franchise.

Eight of the names in Rover’s top 10 are disyllabic, including Milo, Ollie and Jasper. Oliver is the only name that has three syllables while Jack is the only name that has one syllable.

Most common boy cat names

1. Oliver

2. Milo

3. Leo

4. Charlie

5. Max

6. Loki

7. Simba

8. Jack

9. Ollie

10. Jasper

Like their canine counterparts, the name Luna has been a popular pick for female cats, according to Rover’s report.

Cat owners also seem to like disyllabic names for female cats, including Callie, Kitty, Cleo and Chloe.

Names related to nature appeared in Rover’s top 10, including Lily and Bella. The name Nala, also from Disney’s "The Lion King" is a top go-to.

Most common girl cat names

1. Luna

2. Lily

3. Bella

4. Lucy

5. Nala

6. Callie

7. Kitty

8. Cleo

9. Willow

10. Chloe

To see Rover’s full list of the top dog and cat names of 2022, visit Rover.com/blog.