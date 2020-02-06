Talking cat asks owner 'Are you coming?' in viral TikTok video

The only thing better than a sassy cat is a talking sassy cat.

A TikTok video purporting to show a cat asking its owner, “Are you coming?” has gone viral, and admittedly it’s hard to believe.

TikTok user and cat owner Ike Tommy got quite the surprise as he was recording his pet kitty in the bathroom. In the video, the cat appears to meow as she waits for her owner to return to the other room.

In what sounds exactly like a human person, the cat apparently asks Tommy if he’s coming. The occurrence is so shocking, Tommy walks over to the feline to get a better view on the camera.



“What did you just say?” Tommy asked the cat.

Unsurprisingly the video went viral and has been viewed 1.8 million times on TikTok.



TikTokers couldn’t get enough of the talking cat video, which has also garnered nearly 19,000 comments.

“And this is a proof that animals can talk,” a TikTok user commented.

“She tried playing it off with a meow,” another person wrote.



One TikTok user said, “THAT’S SO SCARY BUT CUTE,” while another wrote, "Lmao. She even looked like she was busted. Broke cat code.”



Some users said they thought it was a baby talking before they realized the words were actually coming from the kitten. Others who own cats said they could attest to the fact that cats can indeed talk like humans.

“Dude, I swear cats CAN talk if they WANT to! My cat would say/howl “Noo, Noo, Noo!” during bathtime and other phrases too at different times,” one person commented.

Another TikTok user offered maybe a more rational explanation for what transpired. “Cats actually do mimic our voices to communicate with us,” a TikTok user wrote.

“They use different mechanisms to communicate with other cats/animals.”