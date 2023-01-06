'Sweet, friendly' dog in Utah needs a home: She's 'quite the fashionista'

A "sweet, friendly" Weimaraner/Staffordshire terrier mix is looking for a home in the new year.

Seven-year-old Theodosia is available for adoption at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

Theodosia was originally at the Hurricane Animal Shelter in Hurricane, Utah.

"Theodosia might look serious in her photo, but she is a sweet, friendly girl who wants to greet all the people she meets," said the staff at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary.

The dog "won the hearts of staff and volunteer very quickly upon her arrival" and has "nothing but love, tail wags, and kisses for everyone she met."

She "has some arthritis but still enjoys her walks," said the shelter.

"Theodosia likes to relax on cozy beds and is currently residing in one of our ‘dogtown’ offices, where she supervises our work."

Theodosia is "the perfect sidekick for leisurely strolls," and "loves going for car rides," the group added.

"She’s quite the fashionista, happily playing dress up with clothes and accessories," the shelter also said.

In addition to offering companionship, a new pet adopted in January can help with a New Year's resolution, said Best Friends Animal Society.

Theodosia also "really longs for a home where she can be someone's special girl 24/7."

"The New Year is a great time to adopt or foster a new best friend," the organization shared in a press release.

For those looking to exercise more, an active dog can serve as a personal trainer, the organization noted in its release.

"Walking at a vigorous pace for just 30 minutes, five times a week, can provide the moderately intensive cardiovascular exercise most physicians recommend," the staff also said.

Some cats, too, enjoy walks outside on a leash or in a stroller.

A dog or a cat can provide "all-natural stress relief," said the release — ideal for those who are looking to be more mindful in the New Year.

"Spending quality time with your pets has been shown to lessen anxiety, lower blood pressure and boost your immune system — health benefits many of us can use!"

Best Friends Animal Society is looking to make 2023 a better year for shelter pets.

"National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace."

With the lack of adoptions and strain on staff, "pets are more at risk for being killed due to a lack fo space."

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located at 5001 Angel Canyon Drive, Kanab, Utah, and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

