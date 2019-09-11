A third of pet owners prefer their animals to their children, survey finds

The findings of a new survey may be great news for pets… and bad news for kids.

According to the results, a significant number of people favor their pets over their own children. Many others apparently consider their pets part of their families, or at least their best friends.

While it may not come as a surprise that people consider their pets family members, how the respondents compared them to their own flesh and blood is a bit unexpected. Approximately a third of the survey participants said they considered their pet to be their favorite child, Fox 35 reports.

The survey, which polled 2,000 pet owners, was reportedly conducted on behalf of the pet food company I And Love And You.

According to the results, 78 percent of pet owners consider their animal to be part of the family, while 68 percent consider them to be people.

About half of the respondents said their pets seem to understand them better than their best friend or significant other.

Pets, meanwhile, are no problem for proud “dog dad” Jonathan Scott, who recently revealed exactly what flooring he thinks pet owners should feature through the interiors of their home.

Renovating a house in Las Vegas for couple Mike and Sophia on a recent episode of HGTV’s hit show “Property Brothers,” the 41-year-old contractor said that some of the unit’s dark hardwood floors didn’t stand a chance at surviving the pounding paws of the family’s four-legged members. The couple owns one dog and plans to soon adopt a second pup, Realtor.com reports.

Instead, the real estate pro offered a simple solution: swapping out the surface for porcelain floor tiles, complete with a wood-grain finish.

“I love these floors because they look beautiful,” Jonathan said in the season 14 episode, which aired on Sept. 4. “They bring the warmth of hardwood, but they are completely puppy-proof and they will last forever.”

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.