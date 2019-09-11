'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott says this is the best flooring for pet owners

Pets are no problem for proud “dog dad” Jonathan Scott, who recently revealed exactly what flooring he thinks pet owners should feature through the interiors of their home.

Renovating a house in Las Vegas for couple Mike and Sophia on a recent episode of HGTV’s hit show “Property Brothers,” the 41-year-old contractor said that some of the unit’s dark hardwood floors didn’t stand a chance at surviving the pounding paws of the family’s four-legged members. The couple owns one dog and plans to soon adopt a second pup, Realtor.com reports.

Instead, the real estate pro offered a simple solution: swapping out the surface for porcelain floor tiles, complete with a wood-grain finish.

“I love these floors because they look beautiful,” Jonathan said in the season 14 episode, which aired on Sept. 4, according to the outlet. “They bring the warmth of hardwood, but they are completely puppy-proof and they will last forever.”

No stranger to puppy love himself, Jonathan proudly describes himself as a “dog dad” in his Instagram profile, where he occasionally shares pictures of his pint-sized pups Gracie and Stewie.

“The smaller the dog, the bigger you look,” Jonathan once joked to Modern Dog magazine of his miniature pets.

“For all those guys out there trying to be macho, I can honestly tell them, I have more women at the dog park come up and talk to me!” he continued. “Sure, I love all dogs. But at the end of the night, I will come home, and the three of us will watch a movie together on the couch.”

“And Drew loves them, too. He comes and takes them out all the time. He’s like the cool uncle,” Jonathan added of his identical twin brother and “Property Brothers” co-host.

