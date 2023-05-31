Surprise package for future grandma comes disguised as PR ploy — Oh, baby!

Soon-to-be mom Alexandra Yaeger of Pennsylvania harnessed the power of social media to surprise her mother-in-law, Yvonne Breyer, with a very special family announcement.

"I couldn’t decide how to surprise her, but we know she’s so over-the-top," Yaeger said in comments to Fox News Digital.

"I get a few PR packages and she’s always so excited about it and can’t believe it," said Yaeger.

"So, of course, I thought it would be a great opportunity to use [that] as a pregnancy announcement."

Yaeger knew the future grandmother had been hoping for a "brand" PR package of her own, so she constructed a fake delivery addressed to her.

"I own a business, so I used my label maker to address a shipping label to her from Ello’s headquarters," Yaeger said, referring to the water bottle brand.

"I went to Target and grabbed the [bottle]. We made a newborn onesie that said, ‘Ready or not, here comes another one,’ and put that inside the box."

Yaeger and her fiancé, Tyler Gross, then wrapped the delivery and signed it from the company’s PR team — and left the package on Breyer’s doorstep.

The possibility of internet fame then began to set in.

Cameras were rolling when the couple told Breyer that she had received a PR package of her own.

"Yvonne, we saw how much you loved the beach and with summer around the corner, we wanted to send you our new Beacon stainless tumbler — let us know what you think," Breyer can be heard reading as she opens the package.

"Are they sending me gifts? I did not order this," Breyer said, shocked.

The possibility of internet fame slowly began to set in as Breyer can be seen rifling through the box.

Then she opened the package to reveal a new tumbler — with the baby onesie hidden inside.

"I’m truly blessed!" Breyer exclaimed as she pulled in Yaeger for a hug.

While this is the first child for Yaeger and Gross, Breyer recently became a grandmother — and the family now has two babies on the way.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, has surpassed two million views — answering Breyer’s hilarious question: "Have I gone viral?"