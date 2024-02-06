For Super Bowl sweets, try this gluten-free dessert recipe from NJ chef for Sunday night football

Super Bowl LVIII is nearly here and millions of football fans across the country are prepping their dishes ahead of the big game.

Whether you’re planning burgers and hot dogs or chips and dip, food is the centerpiece of a good Super Bowl party.

A social media chef known as The Toasted Pine Nut, Lindsay Grimes, shared a gluten-free recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of the big game.

In an effort to "never turn down dessert," Grimes recently wrote a new cookbook featuring over 100 gluten-free dessert recipes, which hits stands on March 26.

Grimes told Fox News Digital that she’s a chocolate-obsessed cook who began sharing recipes online after she had her second son.

"Shortly after my second son was born, I began sharing recipes online that struck the perfect balance of fitting my family’s dietary needs but also satisfying our tastebuds," she said.

Grimes said her family’s dietary needs include a low glycemic menu — meaning foods must help those who struggle with regulating their blood sugar.

The New Jersey resident said that although no one in her family is gluten-free, she sees that the preference tends to be an underlying factor in most of her recipes.

Her new cookbook, "Something Sweet," features over 100 gluten-free recipes — including peanut butter marshmallow cookie bars that will make a perfect game-day treat.

Grimes said she hopes readers of her new book will realize that "dessert doesn’t have to be labor-intensive or fussy."

Check out the tasty dessert recipe just below, which she shared with Fox News Digital this week just ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cookie Bars

Makes 16 bars

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1½ cups natural peanut butter

1 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

9 gluten-free graham crackers (1 pack)

1 cup marshmallow fluff

Flaky salt for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 9-inch square pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the peanut butter, coconut sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs using an electric mixer on a low-medium speed. Once combined, crush the graham crackers and pour them into the cookie dough. Add the marshmallow fluff and use a rubber spatula to gently fold the crackers and marshmallow fluff into the dough. Transfer the dough to the prepared pan and use the rubber spatula to press the dough into the pan in an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes until the edges are puffed and the center is set. Remove the bars from the oven and sprinkle with flaky salt. Allow the bars to cool before transferring to the fridge for 20 minutes. Cut and enjoy!