Super Bowl-inspired margarita uses Matthew McConaughey’s organic tequila: How to make it for the big game

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Super Bowl season means millions will be attending — and maybe even hosting — watch parties for the NFL game of the year.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is even getting in on the Super Bowl hype by releasing a margarita recipe to celebrate the special occasion: The Super Pants Margarita.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY WITH THESE SWEET AND SAVORY COCKTAIL RECIPES

McConaughey and his wife Camila are partners in Pantalones Organic Tequila, a brand of agave-forward tequila that's been described as smooth, flavorful and great for sipping.

The brand offers blanco, reposado and anejo tequilas that have each been aged for a period of time to bring specific flavors — including honey and citrus in the blanco, and vanilla, butterscotch and maple in the anejo — to fruition.

‘HUT HUT HIGHBALL’: SUPER BOWL COCKTAILS TO MIX UP FOR THE BIG GAME

Pantalones co-founder and chairman Andrew Chrisomalis told Fox News Digital that the McConaugheys have been fully involved with the tequila brand, even making sure to include nods to Texas, their home state, in the product's marketing and promotion efforts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Matthew and Camila are true partners in Pantalones Organic Tequila, highly involved in every step — from developing the liquid to selecting the name and package design."

He added, "Matthew and Camila literally met over a margarita 17 years ago, [so] this brand is as authentic to them as it gets."

Ahead of the 58th NFL Super Bowl, Pantalones shared a unique recipe for the big game, one that football lovers can try at their upcoming football party.

SUPER BOWL LVII SNACKING: 5 WINNING DIPS TO SERVE FOR BIG GAME

Named after a take on the Super Bowl name and the English translation of the tequila — meaning pants — meet the Super Pants Margarita.

Super Pants Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz. Pantalones Organic Tequila Blanco

¾ oz. Cointreau

1 oz. lime juice, freshly squeezed

4 oz. Modelo Especial beer

For garnish, lime wheel, salt to rim (optional)

Directions

1. If desired, coat the rim of a highball glass with salt, fill with ice and set aside.

2. Add the measured tequila, Cointreau and lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

3. Strain into the prepared glass.

4. Top with the beer.

5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Enjoy!

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.