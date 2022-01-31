Super Bowl LVI snacking: 5 winning dips to serve for the big game

Let’s be honest: Super Bowl Sunday is just as much about chowing down on delicious food as it is about the game. Get the party started on the tastiest of notes with the dips below.

Mango Habanero Salsa

Mango elevates a simple salsa recipe to a memorable condiment you’ll want to make again and again.

"I love this recipe because it's easy to make and uses fresh, flavorful ingredients. Pair this salsa with your favorite tortilla chips for the perfect snack or appetizer," says Kelsey Riley, recipe developer for Planted in the Kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 cup mango diced

½ cup pineapple diced

1 habanero pepper diced

1 cup tomato diced

½ cup cilantro chopped

¼ cup red onion diced

2 tbsp lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

Get the recipe at plantedinthekitchen.com here.

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Katie Webster, recipe developer, cookbook author and food blogger at HealthySeasonalRecipes.com, shares a winning hummus recipe.

"This creamy Roasted Garlic hummus has two whole heads of roasted garlic added to it. It has the perfect balance of lemon, tahini and garlic and always wins rave reviews," says Webster, who recommends serving it with pita chips and veggies.

Ingredients:

2 heads garlic

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 15 ½ -ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice (from about 1 juicy/large lemon)

2 tablespoons tahini

¾ teaspoon salt

Optional garnish: sumac powder, chopped parsley and more extra-virgin olive oil for garnish

Get the recipe at healthyseasonalrecipes.com here.

Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

This lightened-up version of spinach and artichoke dip still manages to be sumptuous and satisfying.

"If you're looking for some healthier Super Bowl appetizers, this spinach and artichoke recipe will have all your guests fooled. It is creamy, cheesy and healthier than traditional dips, so you can enjoy it throughout the game without all the guilt," says Sondra Barker of Cuisine and Travel.

Accompany this dip with carrots, broccoli, pita chips, ridge potato chips or warm tortilla chips, says Barker.

Ingredients:

16 ounces frozen spinach

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 shallots

1 yellow onion

2 garlic cloves

8 ounces whipped cream cheese

½ cup Greek yogurt plain

10 ounces canned artichoke hearts

1 cup mozzarella cheese

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

Get the full recipe on cuisineandtravel.com here.

Nutella Cheesecake Dip

Add something sweet to your dips spread on Super Bowl Sunday with this tantalizing recipe, bursting with chocolate-hazelnut flavor.

"I do not bake often as I would rather cook, but I do love serving desserts at parties," says Lisa Grant, owner of JerseyGirlCooks.com and author of "Super Easy Cookbook for Beginners" and "The 5-Ingredient Dutch Oven Cookbook." "This Nutella cheesecake dip is always a favorite, and I love that it can be put together in five minutes."

She serves it with fruit, graham crackers or pretzels, but she’s also caught guests eating it out of the bowl with a spoon.

Ingredients:

¾ cup of Nutella or other chocolate hazelnut spread

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup heavy cream

⅓ cup mini chocolate chips plus extra for garnish

Pretzels, fresh fruit and graham crackers for serving

Get the full recipe on jerseygirlcooks.com here.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

If you love Buffalo chicken, look no further than this recipe.

"Full of juicy shredded chicken, creamy ranch dressing, cream cheese, hot sauce and loads of cheese, this easy-to-bake Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect appetizer for the Super Bowl," says Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer and writer behind The Forked Spoon.

Ingredients:

3 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, boiled and shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 cup ranch dressing (homemade or store-bought)

1 cup hot sauce (I used Frank's RedHot, plus more as needed)

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 ½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded, divided)

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded, divided)

Get the recipe on theforkedspoon.com here.

