Super Bowl 2022: Fun facts to chat about during commercial breaks

Super Bowl LVI is almost here.

If you’re planning a watch party, here are Super Bowl facts that will keep the conversation going during the commercial breaks.

Los Angeles area is hosting the game for the first time in 29 years

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which will be the first time the big game has been in the Los Angeles area since 1993, Fox News previously reported.

Los Angeles also hosted the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967 and six other times from 1973 through 1993.

All the players get paid for the game

Win or lose, players on both teams at the Super Bowl get paid. Each player on the winning team will earn $150,000, while players on the losing team will earn $75,000, according to Athlon Sports.

That’s up from last year when winners earned $130,000 and losers earned $65,000, Fox News previously reported.

The NFL pays for the halftime show but doesn’t pay the performers

An NFL spokesperson told The Pioneer Woman in December that halftime artists don’t get paid for the show.

"There is not an appearance fee," NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told the website. "But the artists are paid union scale."

However, the NFL is still spending some serious cash on the show.

The football league apparently covers the cost of production and other expenses. In 2020, Reuters reported that the halftime show that year cost about $13 million to produce.

The cost of Super Bowl commercials is going up

For instance, a 30-second spot for an ad during Super Bowl LVI is reportedly selling for $6.5 million, according to 24/7 Wall Street. That’s up nearly $1 million from the 2021 average of $5.6 million, the website reported.

In September, Variety reported that Super Bowl LVI ads were almost sold out.

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for eating

As for food, Americans consume more of it on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year, except Thanksgiving, according to a 2020 report from the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

However, putting out your Super Bowl spread is expected to cost between 8 and 14% more this year because of food inflation, according to a recent report from Wells Fargo.

