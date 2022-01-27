Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles area hosts game for first time since 1993

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, marking the first time the title game has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

The NFL and the Los Angeles area have a unique history.

Super Bowl I between the winners of the NFL championship and the American Football League championship was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in that game. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum also hosted Super Bowl VII between the Miami Dolphins and then-Washington Redskins.

Since then, the other five Super Bowls were played in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Super Bowl XXVII saw the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 on Jan. 31, 1993.

According to Los Angeles Tourism, the city has changed quite a bit since the first inception of the Super Bowl.

The large population of the city is one factor. Los Angeles had 2.8 million inhabitants in 1970 and in 2020 it was said to have more than 3.8 million. Officials are predicting more than 46 million visitors to the city this year, versus the 14.3 million who came to visit the city in 1967.

Tourism officials believe there could be up to 150,000 people pouring into the area for Super Bowl LVI with about 100,000 packing SoFi Stadium for the game. Super Bowl I only had 61,946 in attendance.

Here are more numbers from Los Angeles Tourism:

Adam Burke, the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, said earlier this month that having the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is part of a comeback story for the city.

"There is this palpable excitement among Angelenos. A big part of that is it’s only fitting since we hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967 that Super Bowl LVI is really going to be a watershed moment as we write our comeback story here in LA from the pandemic," Burke said.

"We are now in this unprecedented decade of major sporting events. It started in 2017, and a lot of people do not realize that from 2017 to 2022, LA will have hosted the All-Star game for every major professional league with the exception of the Pro Bowl, but we have the Super Bowl. Over the next decade, we’ll have the College Football National Championship game in 2023, we’re a candidate city to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and, of course, leading up to the Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2028. I think LA is always red carpet ready."