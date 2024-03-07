Expand / Collapse search
Students in India caught grabbing exam 'cheat sheets' from those who scaled school's walls

More law enforcement said to be present in future at these testing centers

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
At Chandravati School in Haryana, India, people were seen scaling high walls in an attempt to share exam answers with students after the questionnaire reportedly was leaked. Check out this scene.

In a shocking video, students at Chandravati School in Haryana, India, were seen grabbing exam "cheat sheets" reportedly from friends and family outside a school prior to a test being given to the students on March 6. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

The footage shows individuals climbing the high exterior walls of the school.

Then they handed the questionnaire answers to students — who were believed to be around 14 years old, Viral Press reported.

It is believed the test answers had been leaked before the exam took place.

That allowed students to access the answers and share them with classmates.

outsiders sharing test answers

Students at a school in India were seen on video grabbing test answers reportedly from friends and family, who scaled these high walls to share cheat sheets with them.  (Viral Press)

"Outraged parents gathered as some climbed ropes on the outside of the school to brazenly hand their friends cheat sheets through the windows," Viral Press reported of the incident.

Paramjeet Chahal, the Nuh district education officer, said the board chair requested a report about the incident, the news organization continued. 

Authorities are trying to identify those who leaked exam answers.

"Action will be taken against any erring official if they are found to have a role in helping students cheat in the exams. There are CCTV cameras on the premises and these will also be checked," Chahal told Viral Press.

passing along test answers

Authorities in the district are trying to identify those responsible for leaking the exam answers. (Viral Press)

"The chairman will decide if the exam needs to be nullified and the center sealed."

This is not the first time an incident like this has occurred in the district.

A man was arrested on the premises of another school that amassed a large crowd during its Class 12 exam, according to the report. 

"During our visit, we saw a huge crowd on the premises of a Class 12 exam center at MSD School, Tauru, and when we tried to disperse them, a 20-year-old tried to run away. We arrested the man and handed him over to the police station under IPC section 188," the education officer commented.

zoom in of men sharing cheat sheets

The district has ensured the public that in the future, more law enforcement will be deployed during the tests that take place at testing centers. (Viral Press)

There is a "zero-tolerance policy" toward those who cheat — and the education officer said there will be severe consequences for those who are caught.

Block Education Officer Dharampa responded to the incident by assuring the public that the board of education would be working alongside law enforcement.

scaling walls with test answers

The district's education officer said there will be consequences for those who were caught taking part in this incident, Viral Press reported. (Viral Press)

It said it would even increase security at testing centers while tests are in session, Viral Press reported.

There has been a call to action already as more police are expected to be deployed for the next exam.

