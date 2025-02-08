Stradivarius violin crafted at ‘pinnacle’ of maker's career over 300 years ago sells for eye-popping price

A Stradivarius violin made at the "pinnacle" of Antonio Stradivari’s career sold at auction for an eye-popping price this week.

The musical instrument, crafted in 1714 by Stradivari, the luthier most famously associated with the violin, sold for $11.3 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York Friday.

The violin, known as the "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," was made during Stradivari’s "golden period" when he was at the height of his acoustic mastery of the instrument, Sotheby’s said.

"This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike," Mari-Claudia Jimenez, chair at Sotheby’s, said. "The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius garnered global attention, achieving one of the highest prices ever for a musical instrument — an acknowledgment of its rarity and historical importance."

The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius gets its name from its two most famous owners: Joseph Joachim of Hungary, who lived in the 19th century, and Si-Hon Ma of China, whose estate donated the violin to the New England Conservatory in Boston after he died in Philadelphia in 2009.

The conservatory plans to start a student music scholarship fund with the proceeds.

"The sale is transformational for future students, and proceeds will establish the largest-named endowed scholarship at New England Conservatory," Andrea Kalyn, president of New England Conservatory, said. "It has been an honor to have the Joachim-Ma Stradivari on campus, and we are eager to watch its legacy continue on the world stage."

The most expensive Stradivarius violin sold for $15.9 million in 2011. That violin was known as the "Lady Blunt" and was made in 1921. It also holds the record as the most expensive instrument ever sold, according to Voice of America.

Sotheby’s had estimated the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius could go for as high as $18 million, which would have set a new record.

The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius was also played during the premiere of composer Johannes Brahms’ "Violin Concerto in D Major" in 1879.

Bidding was halted at $10 million after 30 minutes, and the final price includes fees.

