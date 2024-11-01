Expand / Collapse search
Lost Chopin sheet music found 200 years after his death

The unearthed waltz manuscript said to be a 'significant discovery in the world of classical piano music'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Curators at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City discovered a music manuscript believed to be by Polish pianist and composer, Frédéric Chopin, in the museum’s collection.

The work measures 4-to-5 inches, similar to other manuscripts by Chopin and is believed to be originally intended as a gift, according to the Morgan Library & Museum’s press release.

RESEARCHERS UNCOVER ANCIENT TINY HOUSE AMID CITY EXCAVATION PROJECT

Robinson McClellan, associate curator of Music Manuscripts and Printed Music at the Morgan Library & Museum, told Fox News Digital via email that this is the first discovery of a new work by Chopin since the 1930s.

rare chopin piece

A rare waltz manuscript believed to be composed by Frédéric Chopin was discovered at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York. (The Morgan Library & Museum)

"Chopin left it unsigned and unpublished, perhaps a sign that he felt some ambivalence about it, but he did add performing marks like piano fingerings and dynamics, showing that he intended it to be performed," McClellan said.

Library curators investigated the music along with Chopin experts, who say the manuscript "is a significant discovery in the world of classical piano music."

The sheet music was discovered nearly 200 years after Chopin's death. It was believed to have been written sometime between 1810-1849. Chopin died in 1849.

"The beginning of the piece is most remarkable: several moody, dissonant measures culminate in a loud outburst, before a melancholy melody begins. None of his known waltzes start this way, making this one even more intriguing," the press release said. 

composer chopin

The piece is believed to have been composed between 1810 and 1849. (General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

Chopin is famously said to write music in "small forms," but this rare piece lasts about one minute. 

"This newly discovered waltz expands our understanding of Chopin as a composer and opens new questions for scholars to consider regarding when he wrote it and for whom it was intended," said McClellan in the release.

The Morgan Library & Museum is home to more than 350,000 objects, rare books, manuscripts, drawings, prints and other works of art.

rare chopin manuscript found in New York

Chopin famously wrote in "small forms," but this rare piece of music lasts about one minute.  (The Morgan Library & Museum)

The discovered Chopin piece will join the Morgan collection and will be made available for visitors to study.

"We see this announcement as the beginning of the process, not the end. We hope music lovers, pianists, and scholars will study and absorb it and form their own opinions," said McClellan.