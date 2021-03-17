St. Patrick's Day: The unsettling history of green beer and what was first used to give it a grassy color

It is customary on St. Patrick’s Day to not just celebrate with a beer, but to have a drink that has been dyed green.

While this may be commonplace nowadays, the history of green beer is more complicated than most may think.

(The technology that turns beer green has been updated since.)

St. Patrick's Day is a global holiday meant to celebrate Irish culture and religious customs.

In the United States, St. Patrick's Day is revered through parades, along with the consumption of green beer and foods.

Why do we drink green beer?

The tradition of drinking green beer was started by a man named Dr. Thomas Hayes Curtin in 1914, Irish Central reports.

Curtin, an Irish immigrant, worked professionally as a coroner in New York City at the time.

As the story goes, he first unveiled his green beer at a Bronx social club. A witness reportedly said that when the beer was unveiled, everything at the club was decorated green and that Irish songs were sung.

The only thing that was not green, apparently, was the glass in which the beer was served.

At the time, the doctor would apparently only admit to adding a drop of "wash blue" to an unspecified amount of beer in order to turn it green. It was eventually revealed, however, that the "wash blue" was actually an iron powder solution used to wash laundry.

Also, this substance was technically poisonous to humans.

Fortunately, technology has advanced far enough since that everyone can enjoy a green-colored beer without ingesting iron poison. Making green beer is as simple as putting several drops of green liquid food coloring in a glass and then adding the beer, the Betty Crocker site says.

The cooking website cautions it is important to put the food coloring in the glass first to correctly color the booze.

Why do we wear Green on St. Patrick's Day?

Green is the most recognizable color during St. Patrick’s Day festivities, especially green clothing.

A major reason green is so prominent during this holiday originates from Ireland's nickname, "The Emerald Isle." The Irish national flag has a green stripe representing the Catholic heritage common on the island as well.

Legend has it that St. Patrick himself introduced Christianity’s Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish with the three leaves of a green shamrock (God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit).

However, the wearing of green is based more on folktale than religious symbolism.

In Irish mythology, leprechauns are mischievous small, bearded men dressed in top hats and coats who keep their pots of gold at the end of rainbows. They are typically dressed in all green and will pinch anyone not wearing the color.

Therefore, if you want to avoid getting pinched by a mystical elf, or your friends, you should wear green on March 17.

Are there side effects of drinking green beer?

The side effects of drinking green beer are the same as regular color beer. The green color commonly found in beer on St. Patrick's Day is generally made up of harmless, plant-derived food coloring that has no discernable side effects on the consumer.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the side effects from drinking beer overall include high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive issues.

How much green beer is consumed on St. Patrick's Day?

St. Patrick's Day is considered one of the biggest beer consumption days of the year in the United States.

The exact number of green beers consumed each year is not known, but in 2022, 13 million pints of the popular Irish dry stout brand Guinness were consumed during the holiday festivities, according to Business Insider.

