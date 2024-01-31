How does stout beer compare to other types of the beverage?

Stout beers are a popular beverage in bars, restaurants and home kitchens around the world.

A stout is defined as "a very dark, toasty, bitter, creamy ale," according to the Beer Judge Certification Program.

It is not typically thought to be ideal for new beer drinkers, due to its often bitter taste.

DECODING BEER'S EFFECTS: WEIGHT, BELLY FAT AND SAFE LIMITS

There are different varieties of beer that are more favorable to those new to drinking beer or exploring stouts.

With roots in Ireland and England, stout beers have spread and increased in popularity all around the globe.

Among the most popular kinds of stouts are dry Irish stout, milk stout, oatmeal stout, oyster stout, pastry stout, coffee stout, imperial stout and barrel-aged stout.

Dry Irish stouts are one of the oldest and the most well-known, largely due to Guinness.

Milk stouts contain lactose, the sugar found in dairy. They often have a creamy texture and have a slight chocolate taste.

Oatmeal stouts, like milk stouts, are a creamy beer that has just a little bit of sweetness to them.

Oyster stouts, as the name implies, are brewed with oysters, giving it notes of sea salt with each sip.

Pastry stouts are very rich in flavor and have a dessert-like feel. This kind of beer is quite sweet compared to others.

Coffee stout accentuates the underlying coffee flavor already present in a stout by adding it as an ingredient to the beverage.

Imperial stouts often pack a bitter punch and have a higher alcohol content than others.

Barrel-aged stouts are aged in oak barrels. These stouts often have warm flavors of vanilla and even a touch of caramel.

The most popular stout is dry Irish, more specifically, Guinness.

BENEFITS OF USING BEER TO RINSE YOUR HAIR

Guinness has historic beginnings, dating back to 1759.

Today, there are over 10 million glasses consumed each day, according to the stout's website. Additionally, 1.8 billion pints are sold on a yearly basis, according to the source.

BEER-DRINKING IN AMERICA FELL TO LOWEST POINT THIS CENTURY AMID BUD LIGHT BOYCOTT: ‘TOUGH YEAR FOR BEER’

There are different kinds of Guinness that have varying alcohol levels. Guinness Foreign Extra Stout stands at 7.5% ABV, Guinness Baltimore Blonde at 5%, Guinness Draught at 4.2%, Guinness Extra Stout at 4.2%, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee at 4% and Guinness 0.0 at 0%.

Guinness is made using the key ingredients of roasted barley, malted barley, hops, yeast and water.

The taste of stout beer is going to differ slightly dependent on the type you are drinking. Overall, notes of chocolate and coffee are often tasted in a stout beer.

Stout beer is usually very dark, making it easy to distinguish from other popular kinds of the alcoholic beverage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a very broad sense, there are two main types of beer: Ales and lagers.

Beer features the same main ingredients of malt, hops, yeast and water.

One of the biggest differences between these two main types is the yeast that is used in the fermentation process.

Ale yeast ferments at warmer temperatures, which causes it to ferment faster. Lager yeast ferments at colder temperatures, causing a slower fermentation process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stouts, like Guinness, are an example of an ale, while Coors, Budweiser, Heineken and Miller Lite are all lagers.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.