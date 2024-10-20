Spooky Halloween date night ideas that will entertain any ghoulish couple

If you're looking for inspiration beyond the typical dinner and movie date night, why not opt for something a bit more unique … and spooky.

Halloween is celebrated long before Oct. 31, with events and seasonal happenings all throughout the month. This leaves plenty of time for you and your honey to plan a date night revolving around the spooky season.

This could be as simple as carving or painting pumpkins together — or taking a weekend trip to one of the many popular Halloween destinations in the U.S.

Below are a few ideas for your next Halloween date night.

There are so many classic Halloween flicks that you and your loved one can snuggle up on the couch and watch this spooky season.

"Hocus Pocus" is one that plays on repeat through October, as well as "Beetlejuice" and "Halloweentown."

If you're looking for something a bit more scary, "Halloween" and "Sleepy Hollow" are two of many other options.

To make your Halloween movie night even more cozy, pick up some fall-themed blankets in-store or online before your date night.

Complete your movie night with a Halloween-themed popcorn mix, which you can make simply by adding candy that comes in fall colors, such as Reese's Pieces, to your popcorn.

For a delicious date night, choose to make some Halloween-themed treats.

To keep it simple, you and your boo can always snack on some Halloween candy during your date night. If you are in a creative mood, perhaps some romantic chocolate-covered strawberries using Halloween colors and designs or candy apples could be fun to make together.

You could also make cupcakes together, designed with spooky faces using googly eyes and frosting, or cookies with your favorite Halloween candy included within the dough.

The first step to a pumpkin carving date is, of course, choosing the pumpkin to work with.

Head to one of your local pumpkin patches to pick out a pumpkin or more to carve.

Once it comes time to carve your pumpkin, be sure to save all the pumpkin seeds for a delicious snack for later.

If you don't want to go through all the steps of carving a pumpkin, paint them instead.

Then, put your spooky designs on display on the front porch or stairs for a homemade Halloween decoration.

Keep in mind that if you're looking to display your pumpkin for a longer duration, painting them will last longer than carving, which causes them to rot quicker.

A classic Halloween date idea is visiting a haunted house.

While this date idea isn't for everyone, many enjoy the feelings of fear in a haunted house, especially when they have their significant other there with them to help them through the frights.

There are so many different versions of haunted experiences to explore, from the classic house to haunted hayrides and terrifying corn mazes.

Plus, many amusement parks throughout the country have haunted experiences for guests, such as Universal Studios and Six Flags.

Throughout the United States, there are certain places that are known for getting extra into the Halloween spirit.

If there are any places nearby that are known for the Halloween experiences offered for guests, consider booking a quick weekend trip filled with frights.

Salem, Massachusetts, is one destination worth considering. Salem is filled with historical museums and memorials dedicated to the 1692 witch trials.

There are plenty of tours and haunted experiences to book during a trip to Salem.

Sleepy Hollow, New York, made famous by the 1820 short story by Washington Irving, and New Orleans are also popular U.S. destinations that offer various Halloween-themed activities and events for visitors.