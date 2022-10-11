Ahead of Halloween, 16 pumpkin patches to see in America

If you're searching for a pumpkin patch near you or are in the mood for fall travel ahead of Halloween, there are plenty of gourd gardens planted across America.

From Virginia to Kentucky, Colorado and beyond, here are 16 popular pumpkin patches to visit for your next family outing.

Ashland Berry Farm in Beaverdam, Virginia

Try this property’s doughnut shop as well as the "All You Can Carry Pumpkin" challenge where you'll take a hayride out to the 30-acre pumpkin patch and grab hold of as many pumpkins as your arms can handle. Take three steps with them and they're all yours for $25.

If you're into haunted experiences, be sure to check out Terror on the Farm.

Exploration Acres in Lafayette, Indiana

Here, on top of picking a pumpkin from a big and beautiful patch, you can take a hayride, eat lunch by an open fire pit, take a spin on a pedal car, and fire a three-ear corn cannon salute. Then, walk through Northwest Indiana's largest corn maze – a 23-acre wonderland with 10 miles of paths and four mazes.

Before leaving, embrace your inner kid, or wrangle up your actual ones and dive into a mound of hay.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze in Petaluma, California

In postcard-worthy Sonoma County, you’ll want to fit in a trip to this farm experience (between wine tastings and fall-foliage chasing, perhaps). Here, over 50 varieties of sustainably grown pumpkins by fourth generation Petaluma Farmer Jim Groverman are on offer to pick straight from the vine for all of your cooking and carving (and painting) needs.

To make your time at Petaluma even more enjoyable, there’s also a four-acre corn maze and straw mountain with 500-plus straw bales to climb. Kids can visit the petting zoo, a corn kernel sandbox, pony rides, a carnival fun slide and more.

The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences Hobbit House Pumpkin Patch in Richmond, Rhode Island

In this spot, visitors can reserve a half-hour time slot to arrange a fall photo shoot. Check out the Hobbit House and take as many photos as you'd like.

Priced at $200 per group (up to four people), the excursion doesn’t come cheap, but the setting is outfitted with hundreds of carefully arranged pumpkins inside and out, making it a festive backdrop for family photos.

Pumpkins are priced at $20 each.

Studt's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Grand Junction, Colorado

At Studt's you'll mosey through a 12-acre patch with more than 45 pumpkin varieties to explore.

After you’ve selected a pink, red, brown, yellow, white or orange pumpkin to take home, there are massive pumpkin trampolines, pedal cars in a straw bale track with carts for all ages, corn mazes, pumpkin bowling, corn cannon target, a barrel train ride, a petting zoo, a horse-drawn carriage hayride, a story trail (read to youngsters while strolling along the path), a GellyBall shooting game area, a Natural Playground obstacle course for kids and more.

Concessions at Studt's include homemade pumpkin bread, caramel apples, cotton candy, cookies, popcorn, kettle corn and apple cide

Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs, Michigan

Perched along the scenic Tunnel of Trees route by Lake Michigan, fall welcomes "Pumpkin Weekends on the Farm," complete with giant pumpkins, pumpkin bowling down the vineyard’s hill, apple baseball, pumpkin smashing and a gnome house scavenger hunt through the woods (the mile-long hike leads you to gnome houses and unlocking the secret code gets you a prize).

For grown-up fun, throw back a homemade pizza with farm-grown ingredients on Fridays along with a hard cider, beer or wine from the property’s winery or brewery.

The grounds also have animals and fish to feed, hiking trails and a market with canned goods.

Beck’s Harvest House in Spokane, Washington

Venture to Beck’s Harvest House, a must-see attraction in the Green Bluff collective of family-owned farms. Expect a giant corn maze, pumpkin doughnuts and a chance to pick the perfect pumpkin.

Through Halloween, there’s also live music that we hear pairs really well with sweater weather and their fresh apple cider.

Cheekwood Harvest in Nashville, Tennessee

This year, a total of 10,000 pumpkins and approximately 3,000 mums are on display through Oct. 30.

There's also a scarecrow trail (an artsy experience created by local Nashville community groups) and the weekly live music and booze on a Thursday night.

Or, have some 21-and-over fun at the Cheekwood Beer Garden, with live music acts each weekend.

More events include the Halloween Pooch Parade on Oct. 22 and 23, El Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29 and 30 and "Inside the World of Charles Addams" – an exhibition featuring works by the renowned cartoonist through January 8, 2023.

There's also a beer garden and art and garden workshops for adults. In the Turner Seasons Garden, swing by to see this year's visual artist-themed scarecrows. Frida Kahlo and Jackson Pollock fans definitely might not want to miss journeying to Cheekwood.

Fifer Orchards Pumpkin Patch in Camden-Wyoming, Delaware

It’s a U-Pick oasis at Fifer Orchards, where in addition to walking around the pumpkin patch, you can take on the six-acre corn maze (this year’s theme is Scooby-Doo) or head to the park or hop on a tractor train ride with little ones.

When all is said and picked, sip on some apple cider slushies and spoon up the homemade ice cream, before buying a pack of apple cider donuts for the road.

The Pumpkin Patch at Hill High Farm in Winchester, Virginia

Head to this working family farm for the largest corn maze in the area, which has more than three miles of path within an eight-acre cornfield, hayrides (daytime and moonlit) and free children’s activities featuring a petting zoo and a pirate ship jungle gym.

For a separate admission, visit the Haunted Nightmares haunted house and ratchet up the scares.

The attraction is open during daylight hours on Saturdays (and Sundays with a less aggressive show for a younger audience).

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Omaha, Nebraska

This 400-acre pumpkin patch and apple orchard stays open every day through Halloween to keep crowds at bay and let those festive sentiments roll and apple cider churn.

During your visit, kiddos will rejoice in selecting a superlative carving pumpkin as well as making their way through some 50-plus attractions like Graveyard Golf and Stalk Cars and multiple live shows such as the Pigtucky Derby Pig Races.

Adults and teens can enjoy target-shooting apples with the Apple Blasters and the Blacklight Paintball Shootout, and everyone can chow down on hand-dipped corn dogs, caramel apples and s’mores roasted to campfire perfection.

Before you’re on your way, hop on the Hay Rack Ride to the Apple Orchard and then partake in an adventure at the Haunted Farm House.

Waldvogel Farm in Juneau, Wisconsin

Here at ole Waldvogel’s, you can scope out some 70 attractions like wagon rides, 150-foot super mega slide and the Pumpkin Pad — the world's largest inflatable pumpkin.

Billed as the largest pumpkin patch in the dairy state, the grounds sell several varieties and sizes of pumpkins, fresh produce and baked goods.

Challenge yourself at the nine-acre corn maze, snap a photo in the pumpkin carriage and "big cheese" sculpture and start dreaming of all those amazing Jack-o'-lanterns you’ll be carving when you get home.

Neltner’s Farm Fall Fest in Camp Springs, Kentucky

Located 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the Neltner family welcomes guests to their sixth generation family farm every fall amidst the verdant, rolling hills of the Bluegrass State.

Some of our favorite things to do here? Frolic in the three-plus acre corn maze (or the toddler corn maze), soak up the live music from local favorites, take a ride on a barrel train or sip vino at wine tastings from nearby wineries.

Don’t miss the homemade Neltner’s family ice cream.

Harvestfest at EZ Orchards in Salem, Oregon

Situated in the picturesque Willamette Valley, these orchards first opened its proverbial doors in 1929 and has been doling out hits like tasty apples, pumpkins galore and hay rides ever since.

Other standouts include face-painting, live music, a corn maze, a petting zoo and games like a ring toss and mining for gold.

Harvestfest runs through Oct. 30th.

If you just want to swing by for pumpkins, you can do so without paying admission to Harvestfest by buying your gourd from an orange-y oasis.

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party Event in Queen Creek, Arizona

This year, Schnepf Farms — the largest organic peach grower in Arizona — will be celebrating its 25th year of their fall festival complete with autumnal glory running the gamut from a pumpkin patch and amusement rides to zip lining and train rides.

If that’s not enough, there are also hayrides, a petting zoo, a deer feeding farm, two play yards for children, mini golf, chili dinners and outdoor games.

Visitors can also venture into the small, four-acre corn maze or larger 10-acre corn maze that's modeled after a different celebrity each year with 2022’s being rock star Alice Cooper. Past stars include Muhammad Ali, former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Phelps.

When your stomach starts to rumble, reach for fare from Schnepf Bakery, such as their famed pies, cookies or freshly baked breads.

Schnepf Farms also has a glamping site on property called The Cozy Peach, where you can post up in renovated vintage Airstream trailers.

Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, Tennessee

This bucolic fall fun festival features a petting farm, pony rides and more than 70 activities and educational adventures across 60-acres of Volunteer State farmland.

For kids, there are farm-themed playgrounds, mega slides, wagon rides, tire climbs, games and tractor trains, while grownups (and youngsters, too) can weave their way through the corn maze (often dubbed "Tennessee’s #1 Corn Maze"), browse and shop at the on-site market or explore the Cedar Glade trails for rare plants and fossils.