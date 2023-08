The right way to spell this word meaning facts, information, skills or wisdom is which choice? Knowlege

Knowlige

Knowledge

Knowluge Which of the following is the correct way to spell this number? Forty

Fourty

Fortie

Fortey The correct spelling of this weather event is which choice? Lightening

Lightning

Lightining

Lightenning The word meaning genuinely or in a truthful way is spelled how? Trully

Trooly

Trulie

Truly The word meaning triumphant or achieving a desired vision or goal is spelled which way? Succesful

Successfil

Successful

Sucessful How do you correctly spell this word? Medicin

Medicine

Medecine

Medacine The word meaning right now or instantly is spelled which way? Immediately

Immediatly

Imediately

Immediutly This word meaning a greater distance is spelled how? Furtha

Further

Futher

Firther What is the right spelling for someone who is full of gratitude? Greatful

Greatfull

Grateful

Gratefull This word meaning very strange or unusual is spelled how? Bizzarre

Bizarre

Buzarre

Bizare The correct way of spelling this law enforcement position is how? Sherriff

Sheriff

Sherif

Sherrif How do you properly spell this word for describing something shocking and unexpected? Suprise

Supprise

Surprise

Suprisse Which of these is the right spelling for a medication given by a doctor? Prescription

Perscription

Prescripton

Perscripton Which of the following is the correct way to spell the popular game show? Jepardy

Jeoparty

Jeparty

Jeopardy How do you correctly spell this type of meat? Bologne

Bologna

Boloney

Bollone



