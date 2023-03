State motto quiz! How well do you know the phrase representing your home state? Test yourself! Test your knowledge of these great United States!



"Freedom and Unity" is the official motto of which U.S. state?

Which of these is the official state motto for Alabama?

California’s state motto is which of the following?

"Liberty and Prosperity" is the motto for which state?

Alaska’s motto "North to the Future" was chosen during the Alaska Purchase Centennial in which of these years?

Which state has the word "Forward" as its motto?

"In God We Trust" is the motto for which of these states?

Which state claims "Virtue, Liberty, and Independence" as its motto?

The word "hope" is the Rhode Island state motto because Rogers Williams was inspired by the biblical passage,"Hope is the anchor of the soul" in Hebrews 6:19 — true or false?

Which state claims "In God, All Things Are Possible" as its motto?

Which state’s motto, "Ad Astra per Aspera," is depicted on the state’s seal as a farm below a sky of stars?

The Kentucky state motto, "United We Stand, Divided We Fall," comes from "Liberty Song," a popular tune by Kentucky’s first governor, John Dickinson — true or false?

How many states include the word "God" in their mottos?

In what language was Maryland’s state motto, "Strong Deeds, Gentle Words," originally written?

"Friendship" is the motto of which state?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!