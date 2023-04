Spelling quiz! Try your hand at identifying the right way to spell these commonly mispelled words! Give this fun lifestyle quiz a try — can you get all of these words right?



Which of these is the correct way to spell the adverb that is the opposite of warmly?

Which is the right way to spell the word referring to a noncommissioned officer in the Armed Forces?

Which is the right way to spell the word for someone who communicates or cooperates?

This word meaning very small or tiny is spelled which way?

The word for someone who creates scripts for plays is spelled which way?

The word for a special event or occurrence is spelled which way?

What's the correct spelling of the word meaning personal ornaments (necklaces, bracelets, rings, etc.)?

Can you identify the correct spelling of the word that means to surpass or transcend?

What's the correct spelling of the word that means intentional or deliberate?

How do you spell this word, meaning a vow or assurance of something?

What is the word for the fourth day of the week?

What is the word that defines the way in which words are spoken?

What is the name of a cheese and meat board?

What is the word meaning a person who organizes and operates a business?

What is a respiratory condition in the lungs that can cause difficulty breathing?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!