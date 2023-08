"Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect, to those that are present." George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

Benjamin Franklin

Albert Einstein "The ballot is stronger than the bullet." Mitch McConnell

Lyndon Johnson

Abraham Lincoln

Chuck Schumer "Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights." John F. Kennedy

Martin Luther King Jr.

Teddy Roosevelt

George H.W. Bush "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." Nancy Reagan

Margaret Thatcher

Sandra Day O’Connor

Eleanor Roosevelt "I’m not afraid of snakes or spiders — just butterflies." Meryl Streep

Nicole Kidman

Kelsea Ballerini

Shania Twain "Camping: nature’s way of promoting the motel industry." Dave Barry

Roseanne Barr

Carol Burnett

Art Buchwald "If you are going through hell, keep going." Aristotle

Phyllis Diller

Winston Churchill

Coco Chanel "Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired." Helen Mirren

Elizabeth Banks

Sandra Bullock

Anne Hathaway "If you are not yelling at your kids, you are not spending enough time with them." Julia Roberts

Angelina Jolie

Jamie Lee Curtis

Reese Witherspoon "Sometimes you lie in bed at night and you don’t have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me!" Lucy

Charlie Brown

Linus

Peppermint Patty "Not everything has to have a point. Some things just are." James Patterson

J.K. Rowling

Stephen King

Judy Blume "No one sees when you lose when you’re playing solitaire." Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo

Liza Minnelli "Life is very short, and there’s no time for fussing and fighting, my friends." The Beatles

The Eagles

The Who

The Grateful Dead "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." Reba McEntire

Loretta Lynn

Martina McBride

Dolly Parton "When granted many years of life, growing old in age is natural, but growing old with grace is a choice." Jimmy Carter

Deepak Chopra

Billy Graham

Jon Voight



