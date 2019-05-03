'Spa tester' needed to lounge infinity pools, hot tubs for $650 gig

If relaxing in hot tubs and getting pampered all summer long sounds like your idea of heaven, then the perfect job for you has arrived.

And even better, you don't need to dust off your resume – all all you need to do to apply is to post a photo of you living your best life.

Spa booking specialists SpaSeekers are looking for someone to spend the summer "getting pampered, testing hot tubs, and laying in luxury spas" in the UK.

INSTAGRAM BUTT MODEL ENLISTS DOCTOR TO PROVE DERRIÈRE IS REAL DEAL

There will be plenty of time to soak up the sun and enjoy treatments, and the whole experience wouldn't be complete without soaking in an infinity pool or two.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of getting the job is to share a holiday snap on social media.

You can use Facebook, Instagram or Twitter but you will need to tag @SpaSeekers and use the hashtag #dreamsummerjob.

Sadly the job is not permanent - the role is for four dates between July and August only.

But it does mean that you'll get paid $164 per day to lounge around and get treated. Lunch is included as well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Plus, in addition to the free teas and coffees, you'll get two complimentary glasses of champagne at each venue you visit.

And as well as enjoying all the treats, you will have to share your experience on social media.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only dream job that's cropped up in recent years.

Sun Online Travel previously revealed how you could earn $98,000 per year road testing supercars, yachts and even private islands or $105,000 a year photographing a rich family.

But dream jobs do have their downsides, as a few people who applied for their can reveal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.