Instagram butt model enlists doctor to prove derrière is real deal

In a world where Instagram users are being exposed for digitally editing their bodies and faking vacations, a good influencer knows that transparency is key these days.

And that’s why model Daisy Keech is going that extra step. The 19-year-old influencer says she’s tired of followers accusing her of faking her gifted glutes, and brought in a “renowned” plastic surgeon to prove it.

“Making history w/ @drghavami Thank you to world renowned expert Dr. Ghavami for helping me show my followers that my booty is REAL and for being the first certified real booty! #CertifiedRealBooty,” Keech writes.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, the model is standing in thong underwear with her rear end facing Beverly Hills-based doctor Ashkan Ghavami, who first describes his patient’s pert profile.

“I have a natural young athletic female, who has a genetically blessed body,” he says, gesturing his hands around her behind. “A lot of people are hating on you saying your butt’s not real on IG. I am going to certify it as a buttocks that is real.”

Ghavami explains to Keech’s audience why he knows it’s a bona-fide booty, first mentioning the fact that she’s young and has never had children. Then he gets technical.

“Her buttocks has a lot of firmness to it … good volume,” he says. “I don’t see any skin changes that means she’s had anything artificial injected. I don’t see any little incisions that point to fat transfer.”

Harping on the fact that she’s young and fit, he continues, “She has 19-year-old tight, tight skin, and she does hip thrusts … She eats a really well-rounded diet. And she does mostly bulk muscle training.”

He concludes, “So all of that, her youth, and all of this points to the fact that this is a real buttock. It’s certified Ghavami-real.”

While some of Keech’s followers said they had always believed in the booty, others seemed to appreciate her attempt at authenticity.

“I love how scientific he is making it it’s just a great ass ,” writes @tara_b_nyc — a comment to which Ghavami replied with the “thank you” hands emoji.

Others were more inspired by the doctor.

Writes @nilzgraphy_, “that’s it! im goin gto school to be a doctor.”

This story was originally published by the New York Post.