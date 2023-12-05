Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina dog rescued from tight spot — a dryer vent

The stuck pup's head was sticking out from the side of his owner's home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Spike, an otherwise happy hound from South Carolina, found himself in a tight spot after the dog was found stuck in his owner's dryer vent.

The Sumter Police Department said that Spike was "sniffing out mischief" on Nov. 30, when he got stuck in the dryer vent.

In a Facebook post, the Police Department said that officers first received reports of a stuck pup at 2 p.m. from a woman who was babysitting Spike.

She said that the nosy hound belonged to her grandson.

Spike, the dog

Spike, a dog in South Carolina, is in a predicament after he gets stuck in a dryer vent. (Sumter Police Department)

Spike, the dog

Sumter firefighters work to rescue Spike from a dryer vent Nov. 30 in South Carolina. (Sumter Police Department)

When police and fire officials arrived at the peculiar scene, they found Spike's bashful face sticking out of the home.

Officers said Spike had somehow managed to poke through a dryer vent and ended up with his head outside the house, while the rest of his body remained indoors.

Spike, the dog

Firefighters work to remove Spike from the dryer vent. (Sumter Police Department)

Authorities managed to widen the dryer vent opening so that the pooch could be pulled back inside.

The dog owner's grandmother thanked the rescuers for a "job well done" and said that the entire ordeal took a little over an hour to rescue Spike.

"I am thankful for the time and the care from both police and fire department for rescuing Spike, it took a little over an hour. I'm glad I was home while Kam was at school," Drusilla Harvin, the owner's grandmother, said on Facebook. "Job well done."

Spike, the dog

The adventurous hound after he had been successfully removed from the dryer vent. (Sumter Police Department)

Police said that the "happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance" and is doing fine despite the tight quarters.

Authorities said that he is "probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day."

